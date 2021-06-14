Euro 2020: Build-up to Scotland v Czech Republic

BBC Copyright: BBC

Sitting in a Scotland dressing room and looking around, you'd get nerves. I loved the nerves.

It wasn't fear of making mistakes or not playing well, it was an intoxicating concoction of pure pride and unbridled excitement. No matter who it was or how many people were there... the more fans the better, the bigger the team the better.

There's a wee flutter, it's hard to describe but you're just desperate for it to start. I was never calm, I always wanted to do well. Especially with Scotland.

I was living my dream, I just enjoyed playing for my country that much. I understood people expected magic or were looking for me to produce something. I relished that.

