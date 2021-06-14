Euro 2020: Build-up to Scotland v Czech Republic

That's all from me for now - thanks for joining our coverage this morning!
For continued build-up and live text commentary of Scotland v Czech Republic, click here.
Until next time...
'I loved the nerves'
Scotland v Czech Republic (14:00 BST)
Sitting in a Scotland dressing room and looking around, you'd get nerves. I loved the nerves.
It wasn't fear of making mistakes or not playing well, it was an intoxicating concoction of pure pride and unbridled excitement. No matter who it was or how many people were there... the more fans the better, the bigger the team the better.
There's a wee flutter, it's hard to describe but you're just desperate for it to start. I was never calm, I always wanted to do well. Especially with Scotland.
I was living my dream, I just enjoyed playing for my country that much. I understood people expected magic or were looking for me to produce something. I relished that.
Scotland are aiming for a third straight win over the Czechs in the space of nine months after beating them home and away in the Nations League last year.
A Covid outbreak meant the Czechs fielded a makeshift team for a 2-1 defeat in September, before Clarke's men won 1-0 at Hampden the following month.
The Czechs are ranked 40th in the world - four places higher than Scotland - and qualified comfortably as runners-up behind England in Group A.
Jaroslav Silhavy's team have forged a reputation as set-piece specialists, with 54% of their goals in qualifying (seven of 13) coming from dead-ball situations. It was the joint-highest ratio, alongside Hungary, of any side to qualify.
'Choose Scotland'
Scotland v Czech Republic (14:00 BST)
The wait is nearly over...
Here's a little something to whet your appetite Scotland fans!
Early team news from Hampden
Scotland v Czech Republic (14:00 BST)
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has no injury worries in his 26-man squad, but says he has already decided on his starting XI to face the Czechs.
Midfielder John Fleck will not feature in the opener, having missed several days' training after testing positive for Covid-19 at the pre-tournament camp in Spain.
Full-back Nathan Patterson and midfielders Billy Gilmour and David Turnbull all made their debut in the warm-up friendlies and staked a claim to start, but Clarke is expected to go with the tried and tested.
The Czechs have drafted in Tomas Koubek - who joins the squad on Tuesday - after fellow goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka was ruled out with a back injury.
They otherwise are at full strength, with Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela omitted from the squad as he serves a 10-match UEFA ban for racially abusing Rangers' Glen Kamara in a Europa League tie.
'We're back'
Scotland v Czech Republic (14:00 BST)
Let's hear from the Scotland skipper now...
'Belief'
Scotland v Czech Republic (14:00 BST)
Captain Andy Robertson has urged Scotland to believe they belong on the big stage as they prepare to end "23 long years of waiting".
Scotland face the Czech Republic in front of 12,000 fans at Hampden on Monday in the men's national team's first major tournament since 1998.
Group D opened with England beating Croatia 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday.
"Since the manager came in he's always said we're a good squad but lacking a wee bit of belief," said Robertson.
"Being able to qualify for a tournament for the first time in 23 years gives you belief you can do it again and go and perform in the big tournaments."
Scotland will be the final home nation to get their campaign under way when they face the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.
We'll have the build-up next...
A game of firsts
Austria 3-1 North Macedonia
In Sunday's other game, substitutes Marko Arnautovic and Michael Gregoritsch earned Austria their first ever win at a European Championship with victory over tournament debutants North Macedonia in Group C.
Gregoritsch met captain David Alaba's sublime cross with 12 minutes remaining to end North Macedonia's resistance, before Arnautovic put the result beyond doubt after rounding goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
Veteran Macedonian striker Goran Pandev looked to have earned a memorable point for Euro 2020's lowest-ranked side on his 120th appearance, 20 years on from his international debut.
The 37-year-old Genoa forward, part of Jose Mourinho's treble-winning Inter Milan side of 2009-10, pounced on a defensive mix-up and slotted in to an open goal after 28 minutes to cancel out out Stefan Lainer's strike.
Jake: I’m buzzing England got the win with a magnificent performance yesterday. Kalvin Phillips and Mings were stand outs for me. Excited for Friday and hoping we can see some of super Jack against the Scots
The best of the action
Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine
If you didn't see last night's game in Amsterdam, it's well worth a watch!
An uplifting end to a traumatic weekend
Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine
When Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch on Saturday, the football part of Euro 2020 seemed suddenly irrelevant.
But after the news that the Denmark midfielder was awake and stable in hospital, Sunday's games all went ahead as scheduled and a weekend that will always be remembered for the events in Copenhagen ended with a classic match in Amsterdam.
Perhaps the Netherlands' thrilling 3-2 win over Ukraine was exactly what the tournament needed; something to celebrate and enjoy after a harrowing 36 hours for European football.
It was fitting, too, that the Dutch victory should be played out at the Johan Cruyff Arena, the stadium where Eriksen made his name while playing more than 100 times for Ajax between 2010 and 2013, before earning a move to Tottenham Hotspur.
The Group C match was a reminder of everything that is great about football - and at the full-time whistle there was plenty of optimism about the Netherlands' prospects over the coming weeks.
The shocking events around Christian Eriksen have drawn a lot of praise for the Danish players, in particular captain Simon Kjaer and goalkeeper Kasper Schmiechel for their dignity in handling a terrible situation.
Premier League Anthony Taylor also deserves plaudits.
Taylor was alive to the unfolding situation, stopped the game immediately and summoned help.
In a situation that evidently was not easy for anyone, Taylor's actions reflect well on himself as an individual and the English game as a whole.
'We got him back'
Sunday's jubilation for England fans replaced a sombre mood from the previous day.
It has now been confirmed by Danish team doctor Morten Boesen that Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed in Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland.
The good news is that the Inter Milan player, 29, is stable in hospital and has been in communication with his teammates.
"He was gone. We did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest," said Boesen.
"How close were we to losing him? I don't know, but we got him back after one defib [defibrillation] so that's quite fast."
The football was good but the weather complimented it beautifully!
It was a scorching hot day at Wembley and around the country as Euros fever took hold.
What a summer we have in store...
England put a smile on our faces - Shearer
England 1-0 Croatia
Alan Shearer
Former England striker
Let's not get carried away - Sunday's win over Croatia was only the start for England in this tournament. But it has put a smile on everyone's faces, including mine.
After such a difficult few months, everyone wanted England to provide us with a feelgood factor in their opening game of Euro 2020, and they did exactly that.
Their performance and the result helped of course, but it was the whole occasion that was enjoyable. It was just brilliant to have the fans back at Wembley, and there was such an amazing atmosphere from the moment I walked into the stadium before kick-off.
It was a reminder that England playing at Wembley in a major tournament feels different. It's a special occasion, and it's great to have us playing here.
It felt like everyone was buzzing on Sunday, including the players. I know there wasn't a full house, but the boys still appreciated having the supporters there for them, and they sent them home happy.
Jack: Southgate's team confused me at the start but he has no reason for us not to trust him. As he showed yesterday, he got it right. Gazza Foden and Kevin Phillips looked amazing. Even if we don't win the Euros, it looks very promising for the World Cup next year
England manager Gareth Southgate's opening team selection of Euro 2020 offered up plenty of debating points and was not exactly met with unanimous approval in the court of public opinion.
Such is the knee-jerk and faintly ludicrous nature of the modern social media world, #southgateout was a Twitter trend almost as soon as England's team-sheet landed - this is the fate of the manager who carries his country's hopes into a major tournament.
The verdict after a fully deserved 1-0 win over Croatia that gave England, remarkably, a first opening game victory in their 10th Euros - a record that has included five draws and four losses - is that Southgate got his big calls exactly right.
Southgate resisted the temptation to include current people's champion Jack Grealish to stick with eventual match winner Raheem Sterling as part of a collection of creativity that also included Phil Foden and Mason Mount, behind captain Harry Kane.







