Euro 2020 reaction and transfer latest

Undoubtedly, the news of Kieran Tierney's "niggle" and subsequent absence had a huge impact. Of all the selection conundrums, his involvement was not even considered in doubt.

Steve Clarke was undoubtedly made to change things and for spells, the Czechs bossed the game. Scotland's midfield was nullified, Lyndon Dykes struggled to hold the ball up while, barring a small handful of forays by Andy Robertson, there was a distinct lack of width from the Scots.

The introduction of Che Adams made a colossal difference, and he is surely in line to start on Friday. Will this result bring more changes both in system and personnel?

Adams, Ryan Fraser and James Forrest brought a dynamism that was missing before half-time. Clarke now has a host of decisions to make in what could be a make-or-break night in London.