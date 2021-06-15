Euro 2020 reaction and transfer latest

Undoubtedly, the news of Kieran Tierney's "niggle" and subsequent absence had a huge impact. Of all the selection conundrums, his involvement was not even considered in doubt.
Steve Clarke was undoubtedly made to change things and for spells, the Czechs bossed the game. Scotland's midfield was nullified, Lyndon Dykes struggled to hold the ball up while, barring a small handful of forays by Andy Robertson, there was a distinct lack of width from the Scots.
The introduction of Che Adams made a colossal difference, and he is surely in line to start on Friday. Will this result bring more changes both in system and personnel?
Adams, Ryan Fraser and James Forrest brought a dynamism that was missing before half-time. Clarke now has a host of decisions to make in what could be a make-or-break night in London.
What a hit!
Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic
If you haven't seen that second goal from Patrik Schick, it's well worth a watch!
Some people are even suggesting that it could be the best goal in Euros history.
For me, it's still Paul Gascoigne's stunner against... Scotland!
Schick sinks Scotland
Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic
So let's start at Hampden Park...
Scotland's first match at a men's major finals in 23 years ended in anguish after Patrik Schick's incredible halfway-line goal helped the Czech Republic inflict a deflating opening Euro 2020 defeat at Hampden.
Schick's goal, which added to his headed first-half opener, punctured a carnival atmosphere with a sharp dose of reality for Steve Clarke's side.
Around 9,000 fans witnessed the Scots strike the bar amid a glut of chances, but a first foray beyond the group stage already looks a tough ask.
Scotland now go to Wembley on Friday with a heightened need for a positive result against a buoyant England, before their group campaign comes to a close against Croatia in Glasgow four days later.
First came news that sporting director Luke Dowling had left the club amid claims Baggies owner Guochuan Lai had lost faith in him over their search for a new manager.
A few hours later, chief executive Xu Ke released a statement which contained the worrying words: "While we have not yet formally offered the job to any candidate, it is fair to state we have faced setbacks and, with that in mind, I do not think it is wise to set a precise deadline by which an appointment will be made."
West Brom will have a 'healthy' budget and a 'strong opportunity' to get promoted back to the Premier League at the first attempt, the statement continued.
That may not settle West Brom fans. It has been nearly four weeks since Sam Allardyce announced he was leaving and much-touted appointments of Chris Wilder and David Wagner did not happen.
'Reality Czech'
Tuesday's back pages
The Guardian
GuardianCopyright: Guardian
'Gotta hoof faith'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
StarCopyright: Star
'Schickener for Scotland'
Tuesday's back pages
Metro
MetroCopyright: Metro
'Snobby Styles'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
Paper talk
Tuesday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
All three of our home nations involved at Euro 2020 have now begun their campaigns.
Wales kicked off with a point, before England took all three and Scotland were left with nothing.
Stay tuned for all the reaction to the Scots' opening game defeat at Hampden Park...
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images GuardianCopyright: Guardian StarCopyright: Star MetroCopyright: Metro MirrorCopyright: Mirror
Change in the wind for Wembley?
Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic
Scott Mullen
BBC Scotland at Hampden
Undoubtedly, the news of Kieran Tierney's "niggle" and subsequent absence had a huge impact. Of all the selection conundrums, his involvement was not even considered in doubt.
Steve Clarke was undoubtedly made to change things and for spells, the Czechs bossed the game. Scotland's midfield was nullified, Lyndon Dykes struggled to hold the ball up while, barring a small handful of forays by Andy Robertson, there was a distinct lack of width from the Scots.
The introduction of Che Adams made a colossal difference, and he is surely in line to start on Friday. Will this result bring more changes both in system and personnel?
Adams, Ryan Fraser and James Forrest brought a dynamism that was missing before half-time. Clarke now has a host of decisions to make in what could be a make-or-break night in London.
What a hit!
Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic
If you haven't seen that second goal from Patrik Schick, it's well worth a watch!
Some people are even suggesting that it could be the best goal in Euros history.
For me, it's still Paul Gascoigne's stunner against... Scotland!
Schick sinks Scotland
Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic
So let's start at Hampden Park...
Scotland's first match at a men's major finals in 23 years ended in anguish after Patrik Schick's incredible halfway-line goal helped the Czech Republic inflict a deflating opening Euro 2020 defeat at Hampden.
Schick's goal, which added to his headed first-half opener, punctured a carnival atmosphere with a sharp dose of reality for Steve Clarke's side.
Around 9,000 fans witnessed the Scots strike the bar amid a glut of chances, but a first foray beyond the group stage already looks a tough ask.
Scotland now go to Wembley on Friday with a heightened need for a positive result against a buoyant England, before their group campaign comes to a close against Croatia in Glasgow four days later.
Read more here.
Stark admission from West Brom
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
It was an interesting day at West Brom yesterday.
First came news that sporting director Luke Dowling had left the club amid claims Baggies owner Guochuan Lai had lost faith in him over their search for a new manager.
A few hours later, chief executive Xu Ke released a statement which contained the worrying words: "While we have not yet formally offered the job to any candidate, it is fair to state we have faced setbacks and, with that in mind, I do not think it is wise to set a precise deadline by which an appointment will be made."
West Brom will have a 'healthy' budget and a 'strong opportunity' to get promoted back to the Premier League at the first attempt, the statement continued.
That may not settle West Brom fans. It has been nearly four weeks since Sam Allardyce announced he was leaving and much-touted appointments of Chris Wilder and David Wagner did not happen.
'Reality Czech'
Tuesday's back pages
The Guardian
'Gotta hoof faith'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Schickener for Scotland'
Tuesday's back pages
Metro
'Snobby Styles'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Paper talk
Tuesday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
All three of our home nations involved at Euro 2020 have now begun their campaigns.
Wales kicked off with a point, before England took all three and Scotland were left with nothing.
Stay tuned for all the reaction to the Scots' opening game defeat at Hampden Park...