Scotland at the Euros: Clarke & Robertson speak on eve of Czech opener

That's us for the day. We'll be back from tomorrow morning on THE day, as Scotland open their campaign against the Czech Republic.
Kenny MacIntyre and Connie McLaughlin will be live with the Breakfast show from 0730 on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW and online.
We'll have a live text bubbling throughout the day with all the build-up, and action. Game live on BBC One and Radio Scotland. Kick-off is 14:00.
COME ON.
And, Andy Robertson walks off into the sunset. Job done.
Now to wrap him up and get him a good night's sleep. The big one awaits...
'Fans can make a difference'
On having 12,000 fans at Hampden to support the team, the Scotland captain Andy Robertson says: "Sadly we've become used to empty stadiums. We're getting closer to normality hopefully in life in general.
"Having fans makes a huge difference. The last time the Scotland fans were in was the Kazakhstan game - a lot has changed since then.
"I'm sure we could've sold out Hampden many times over."
Andy Robertson talks ab out the growing belief in the camp.
"I would still like us to have more belief in ourselves and more confidence. Hopefully we can do that on the biggest stage.
"We're so excited for it, we can feel the nation is excited for it and it's important."
"I've touched on it before, but being captain of this country means everything to me and it's even more special to captain this group of lads," Robertson says.
"It's a special group, we all get on so well and are so close. Walking out with them makes it more special. To do that tomorrow will be emotional. I can't wait for it."
Must win?
Andy Robertson is asked if tomorrow's Czech Repbulic game is a "must win".
"The most important game is the one in front of you," the Scotland captain responds.
"That's the easy and the best answer. Our focus is on this game, we've not thought about the other two yet.
"We don't know if it's a must win. We know how tough the Czech Republic will be. They've got a team full of quality and some very good players."
Scotland want to bring joy
"Rightly so, a two o'clock kick-off, the schools can maybe give them a pass to watch the game," says Robertson of all the kids who will be eagerly watching the team tomorrow.
"It's been a long time coming. We've not long landed and you can feel the buzz around Glasgow and I'm sure it's the same in every town across the country. We want to keep smiles on people's faces."
Robertson wishes Eriksen well
"My well wishes and the whole of the Scotland team's best wishes are to Christian Eriksen and his family," Andy Robertson begins.
"I hope he and all the Danish players are ok after what we saw yesterday. They were a credit to the tournament the way they acted on the pitch. Whatever else happens they'll be the heroes."
Some technical issues it seems. The pandemic world...
Here comes Andy Robertson...
Clarke says the team trained this morning and then travelled from their base in Darlington to Glasgow for the game and so didn't catch the England v Croatia match.
Says some players watched on their "iphones or whatever they use".
And that concludes Steve Clarke's media conference. The man is cool as a cucumber.
"It's been a long time since we had supporters in Hampden Park," Clarke said about the 12,000 supporters who will be there tomorrow.
"I'm sure the Czech Republic are looking forward to playing in front of a crowd as well, they're a good experienced team.
"It will be a good occasion and hopefully a good outcome for us as well."
Asked by a Czech journalist what he will tell his players before they go out onto the Hampden pitch: "Go and enjoy yourselves," Clarke says.
Fair share of technical issues in this Zoom press conference!
No injury concerns
"Everyone is all good and ready to go," Clarke says when asked if there are any injury concerns.
"I think when you qualify for the first time in 23 years, you probably feel less pressure," the Scotland boss says.
"We're looking forward to it and we'll give our all to try and qualify for the knockout stages for the first time for a men's A team.
"I've always been methodical throughout my career and I'll stick to that process and hopefully it's enough."
Clarke adds the players will have to show "emotional control" tomorrow at Hampden.
Clarke knows starting XI
"The opening match is also important, it sets your stall out for the tournament," Steve Clarke says.
Have you picked you starting XI for the match? "Yes," comes the blunt response.
On a lack of tournament experience, Clarke says:
"One of my assistants Steven Reid went to the World Cup with his country and he can share that experience.
"We've also got big game players. Andy Robertson has played in the World Championship and Champions League final. Scott McTominay played in a European final a few weeks ago."
Steve Clarke has appeared. Here we go...
Room for Gilmour?
I wonder if Steve Clarke will be asked about whether Billy Gilmour is in contention to start tomorrow. He was sensational when he came on for his debut last week, albeit in a limited cameo against Luxembourg.
Who thinks he should start tomorrow against the Czech Republic? Thumbs please.
Your guide to the squad
Which of the squad loves a pizza crunch, and which one is a pest?
Have a gander of our guide to the Scotland squad, as told by, eh, members of the squad.
It's worth a few minutes of your time, honest. Read here.
They're on their way (to misery or happiness?)
Some shots earlier as Scotland leave their training base in Darlington as they head to Glasgow for tomorrow's match.
Something about coming home.
Clarke will be 'emotional'
As we prepare to hear from the man himself again, refresh your memories of Steve Clarke's comments from this interview.
He says he'll be emotional come game time, but he won't show it. Does he ever?!
Get Involved @BBCSportScot
We want to hear from you - your thoughts, hopes, fears, ahead of tomorrow's opener against the Czech Republic.
Are you going to the game? If not, where are you watching? We're on Twitter @BBCSportScot.
