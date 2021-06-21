Gareth Bale
Reaction to Wales qualifying for last 16, Euros build-up & latest transfers

Michael Emons

    What was your favourite moment of the Euros over the weekend and why?

    An early call for you lot to get involved. We've had some great moments in the Euros over the weekend, but what was your highlight and why?

    Tweet us using #bbcfootball to get involved.

  2. What you may have missed

    Recent results

    Friday, 18 June

    • Group D: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic, England 0-0 Scotland
    • Group E: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia

    Saturday, 19 June

    • Group E: Spain 1-1 Poland
    • Group F: Hungary 1-1 France, Portugal 2-4 Germany

    Sunday, 20 June

    • Group A: Italy 1-0 Wales, Switzerland 3-1 Turkey
    Hello and welcome along to the start of another week of Euro 2020 action.

    We will have all the best clips, reports, news, reaction and then build-up to a bumper day of football.

  4. Everyone happy

    It has been a weekend when England, Scotland and Wales all played - none of them won, but everyone went home happy.

    On Friday night, England and Scotland played out a tense goalless draw - a result that boosted England's chances of reaching the last 16, while a much-improved Scotland kept their hopes alive.

    England v Scotland
    And last night, 10-man Wales suffered a narrow loss to Italy in Rome, but it was enough to take them into the next phase.

    With FOUR matches today as well, there's certainly plenty to talk about.

    Let's go...

    Gareth Bale
