Reaction to Wales qualifying for last 16, Euros build-up & latest transfers

It has been a weekend when England, Scotland and Wales all played - none of them won, but everyone went home happy.

On Friday night, England and Scotland played out a tense goalless draw - a result that boosted England's chances of reaching the last 16, while a much-improved Scotland kept their hopes alive.

And last night, 10-man Wales suffered a narrow loss to Italy in Rome, but it was enough to take them into the next phase.

With FOUR matches today as well, there's certainly plenty to talk about.

Let's go...