Reaction to Wales qualifying for last 16, Euros build-up & latest transfers

Michael Emons
Group D: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic, England 0-0 Scotland
Group E: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia
Group E: Spain 1-1 Poland
Group F: Hungary 1-1 France, Portugal 2-4 Germany
Group A: Italy 1-0 Wales, Switzerland 3-1 Turkey
Recent results
Friday, 18 June
Saturday, 19 June
Sunday, 20 June
Hello and welcome along to the start of another week of Euro 2020 action.
We will have all the best clips, reports, news, reaction and then build-up to a bumper day of football.
Everyone happy
It has been a weekend when England, Scotland and Wales all played - none of them won, but everyone went home happy.
On Friday night, England and Scotland played out a tense goalless draw - a result that boosted England's chances of reaching the last 16, while a much-improved Scotland kept their hopes alive.
And last night, 10-man Wales suffered a narrow loss to Italy in Rome, but it was enough to take them into the next phase.
With FOUR matches today as well, there's certainly plenty to talk about.
Let's go...