Denmark qualify, build-up to England and Scotland games

And leading all the papers is the news that England pair Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount may have to miss the game against the Czech Republic as they are classed as 'close contacts' of Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour, who has had a positive Covid-19 test.

Chilwell and Mount spoke with Scotland's Gilmour after the match at Wembley on Friday. However, none of the other Scotland team, management or other staff members have to isolate.

The right-hand side of the page has the story that Tottenham are set to reject a £100m bid from Manchester City for star striker Harry Kane.