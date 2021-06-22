Denmark
Live

Denmark qualify, build-up to England and Scotland games

preview
2,972
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Michael Emons and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'England camp rocked after Covid breach'

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Home discomfort'

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Caged Lions'

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Covid Chaos'

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Madness'

    Daily Mirror

    And leading all the papers is the news that England pair Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount may have to miss the game against the Czech Republic as they are classed as 'close contacts' of Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour, who has had a positive Covid-19 test.

    Chilwell and Mount spoke with Scotland's Gilmour after the match at Wembley on Friday. However, none of the other Scotland team, management or other staff members have to isolate.

    The right-hand side of the page has the story that Tottenham are set to reject a £100m bid from Manchester City for star striker Harry Kane.

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Thanks for joining us

    Hello and welcome along to all the build-up to a massive evening of Euro 2020 action.

    We'll have a look back at all of yesterday's action too, with loads of match action clips thrown in as well.

    First off a look at today's back pages - dominated by two stories, a huge potential domestic transfer and the disruption of preparations for both England and Scotland.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Drama and emotion

    It was a dramatic and emotional evening as Denmark were among the teams to move into the last 16...

    Denmark
    Copyright: Getty Images

    ...and today is going to be a dramatic one as well as England and Scotland are both in action.

    England have already qualified for the last 16, but need to win to go through as group winners.

    For Scotland, their task is clear. Win and advance, anything else and it's game over.

    Scotland and England
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top