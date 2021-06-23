England and Scotland
Live

Reaction as England top Group D and Scotland are out of Euro 2020

preview
1,295
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Michael Emons and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Joy and despair

    Raheem Sterling's early header, following Jack Grealish's cross, was enough for England to beat the Czech Republic to top Group D, progressing without conceding a goal...

    England
    Copyright: Getty Images

    ...but it's the end of the line for Scotland as a loss to a Luka Modric-inspired Croatia means Steve Clarke's men fall at the group phase.

    Andrew Robertson
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top