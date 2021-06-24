Reaction to a thrilling night of Euro 2020 action

Barry Smith: I'm looking forward to seeing England beating Germany at Wembley to avenge our Euro 96 defeat.
Richard: Wales will struggle in Amsterdam because of the quality of opposition, travel, a ground full of Danes and their wave of national spirit. I fancy us to nick it 5-0 with a Kieffer Moore perfect hat trick. Close game, though.
How it finished in Group F
This is how it ended in Group F.
Full credit to Hungary. They were written off against three of the best teams in Europe, but held out for 84 minutes against Portugal, drew with world champions France and were six minutes away from beating Germany.
.Copyright: .
Ronaldo & Benzema doubles see both Portugal & France through to last 16
Group F: France 2-2 Portugal
Two goals for Cristiano Ronaldo and two goals for his former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema as it ends all square between Portugal and France. Watch the best of the action here.
Ronaldo equals international goalscoring record
Group F: France 2-2 Portugal
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the men's all-time international goalscoring record as defending champions Portugal drew with France to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020 as one of the best third-placed teams.
Ronaldo scored his 108th and 109th goals, both from the penalty spot, to equal Ali Daei's record set with Iran between 1993 and 2006.
They came either side of half-time but were not enough to give Portugal victory as striker Karim Benzema broke a six-year goal drought with France to score twice and ensure Les Bleus topped the group.
On a frantic evening, the four teams in Group F changed positions frequently, with Portugal looking set to face England in the next round before Germany's dramatic late equaliser bumped them from fourth to second and eliminated Hungary.
Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead after Hugo Lloris followed through on Danilo as he attempted to punch away a cross, before Benzema equalised on the brink of half-time after Nelson Semedo was adjudged to have blocked off Kylian Mbappe's run in the box.
Benzema scored a second immediately after the restart following a stunning pass from Manchester United's Paul Pogba but Ronaldo drew Portugal level when he won and converted a second penalty 13 minutes later.
The draw in Munich meant Portugal finished in third place based on a head-to-head record, while France topped the group, a point ahead of Germany.
Vote for your goal of the tournament so far
You may well have noticed that we have a vote running asking for you to tell us which has been the goal of the tournament so far. The vote closes at 13:00 BST.
We have given you seven options...
Andriy Yarmolenko - Ukraine v Netherlands
Patrik Schick - Czech Republic v Scotland
Kevin de Bruyne - Belgium v Denmark
Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal v Germany
Irfan Kahveci - Turkey v Switzerland
Andreas Christensen - Denmark v Russia
Luka Modric - Croatia v Scotland
Need some help? Well, here are the seven goals in all their glory.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Glennyboy: England have nothing to fear playing Germany. Blunt against France, struggled against Hungary. Be brave on the ball and we will cause problems. Going to be another great occasion and I think we might nick it.
Sean Howe: Here is a timeline of England's Euro 2020 potential last 16 opponent last night: Germany, Portugal, France, Portugal, Hungary, Portugal, Germany, Portugal, Germany
try doing that prep.
David Melton: Happy England won the group and have home advantage, but not so about facing Germany.
Have we ever beaten Germany in a major tournament (not qualification 1-5) since 1966. Alas I was at Wembley Euro 96 to see England beaten on penalties by Germany again!
How could you forget this one David from Euro 2000 as Alan Shearer's diving header gave England a 1-0 win over Germany?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Wales supporters turned away from Amsterdam'
The front page of the Western Mail leads with the story that Wales fans are being turned away from Amsterdam because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Wales take on Denmark in the Netherlands on Saturday and yesterday the Danish FA said they expected more tickets to be made available to their fans with Wales supporters unable to attend.
Western MailCopyright: Western Mail
'Robertson insists Scotland will grow from exit'
With Scotland out, most of the back page of Metro Scotland is dominated with the news new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is meeting his squad for the first time.
However, there is also a Euro 2020 story with captain Andrew Robertson saying Scotland will learn from their performances and early exit.
Metro ScotlandCopyright: Metro Scotland
'Bring on England'
The Guardian
The Guardian flips it around with their 'Bring on England' headline as they say Joachim Low is relishing the Wembley trip.
Low's already said this would be his last tournament in charge of Germany, so it could all come to an end at Wembley.
There's not much optimism in the Daily Mail with their headline.
A decent story on the right-hand side. It says the FA are looking to see if Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, who missed the Czech Republic match as they are self isolating after being a 'close contact' of Scotland's Billy Gilmour when he later tested positive for Covid-19, can train with the squad before the Germany match.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
Post update
Right, let's have a look at the papers and today's headlines.
It's opening up...
Teams in the top half of the draw: Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Austria, France, Switzerland, Croatia and Spain.
And one of them will play in the final against one of these...
Teams in the bottom half of the draw: Sweden, Ukraine, England, Germany, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Wales, Denmark.
That top half looks absolutely loaded. Who fancies a Wales v England semi-final?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
As always we want you to get involved so send us your reactions to last night's games and the last-16 ties.
What matches are you looking forward to and why? How will England get on against Germany and how will Wales fare against Denmark?
Tweet us using #bbcfootball and we will post the best messages in this page throughout the day.
Watch as Germany come back from the brink with late equaliser
Group F: Germany 2-2 Hungary
Germany went out in the group stages of the 2018 World Cup and were six minutes away from doing the same at Euro 2020.
Watch how they kept their hopes alive with the highlights here.
Live Reporting
Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
.Copyright: . Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Andriy Yarmolenko - Ukraine v Netherlands
-
Patrik Schick - Czech Republic v Scotland
-
Kevin de Bruyne - Belgium v Denmark
-
Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal v Germany
-
Irfan Kahveci - Turkey v Switzerland
-
Andreas Christensen - Denmark v Russia
-
Luka Modric - Croatia v Scotland
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Western MailCopyright: Western Mail Metro ScotlandCopyright: Metro Scotland GuardianCopyright: Guardian The Daily TelegraphCopyright: The Daily Telegraph MetroCopyright: Metro Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter .Copyright: .
-
Slovakia 0-5 Spain, Sweden 3-2 Poland
-
France 2-2 Portugal, Germany 2-2 Hungary
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Barry Smith: I'm looking forward to seeing England beating Germany at Wembley to avenge our Euro 96 defeat.
Richard: Wales will struggle in Amsterdam because of the quality of opposition, travel, a ground full of Danes and their wave of national spirit. I fancy us to nick it 5-0 with a Kieffer Moore perfect hat trick. Close game, though.
How it finished in Group F
This is how it ended in Group F.
Full credit to Hungary. They were written off against three of the best teams in Europe, but held out for 84 minutes against Portugal, drew with world champions France and were six minutes away from beating Germany.
Ronaldo & Benzema doubles see both Portugal & France through to last 16
Group F: France 2-2 Portugal
Two goals for Cristiano Ronaldo and two goals for his former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema as it ends all square between Portugal and France. Watch the best of the action here.
Ronaldo equals international goalscoring record
Group F: France 2-2 Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the men's all-time international goalscoring record as defending champions Portugal drew with France to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020 as one of the best third-placed teams.
Ronaldo scored his 108th and 109th goals, both from the penalty spot, to equal Ali Daei's record set with Iran between 1993 and 2006.
They came either side of half-time but were not enough to give Portugal victory as striker Karim Benzema broke a six-year goal drought with France to score twice and ensure Les Bleus topped the group.
On a frantic evening, the four teams in Group F changed positions frequently, with Portugal looking set to face England in the next round before Germany's dramatic late equaliser bumped them from fourth to second and eliminated Hungary.
Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead after Hugo Lloris followed through on Danilo as he attempted to punch away a cross, before Benzema equalised on the brink of half-time after Nelson Semedo was adjudged to have blocked off Kylian Mbappe's run in the box.
Benzema scored a second immediately after the restart following a stunning pass from Manchester United's Paul Pogba but Ronaldo drew Portugal level when he won and converted a second penalty 13 minutes later.
The draw in Munich meant Portugal finished in third place based on a head-to-head record, while France topped the group, a point ahead of Germany.
Vote for your goal of the tournament so far
You may well have noticed that we have a vote running asking for you to tell us which has been the goal of the tournament so far. The vote closes at 13:00 BST.
We have given you seven options...
Need some help? Well, here are the seven goals in all their glory.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Glennyboy: England have nothing to fear playing Germany. Blunt against France, struggled against Hungary. Be brave on the ball and we will cause problems. Going to be another great occasion and I think we might nick it.
Sean Howe: Here is a timeline of England's Euro 2020 potential last 16 opponent last night: Germany, Portugal, France, Portugal, Hungary, Portugal, Germany, Portugal, Germany try doing that prep.
David Melton: Happy England won the group and have home advantage, but not so about facing Germany. Have we ever beaten Germany in a major tournament (not qualification 1-5) since 1966. Alas I was at Wembley Euro 96 to see England beaten on penalties by Germany again!
How could you forget this one David from Euro 2000 as Alan Shearer's diving header gave England a 1-0 win over Germany?
'Wales supporters turned away from Amsterdam'
The front page of the Western Mail leads with the story that Wales fans are being turned away from Amsterdam because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Wales take on Denmark in the Netherlands on Saturday and yesterday the Danish FA said they expected more tickets to be made available to their fans with Wales supporters unable to attend.
'Robertson insists Scotland will grow from exit'
With Scotland out, most of the back page of Metro Scotland is dominated with the news new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is meeting his squad for the first time.
However, there is also a Euro 2020 story with captain Andrew Robertson saying Scotland will learn from their performances and early exit.
'Bring on England'
The Guardian
The Guardian flips it around with their 'Bring on England' headline as they say Joachim Low is relishing the Wembley trip.
Low's already said this would be his last tournament in charge of Germany, so it could all come to an end at Wembley.
'Bring on the Germans'
The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph too.
'Bring on Germany'
Metro
The Metro are much more positive.
'Oh no, not the Germans again'
The Daily Mail
There's not much optimism in the Daily Mail with their headline.
A decent story on the right-hand side. It says the FA are looking to see if Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, who missed the Czech Republic match as they are self isolating after being a 'close contact' of Scotland's Billy Gilmour when he later tested positive for Covid-19, can train with the squad before the Germany match.
Post update
Right, let's have a look at the papers and today's headlines.
It's opening up...
Teams in the top half of the draw: Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Austria, France, Switzerland, Croatia and Spain.
And one of them will play in the final against one of these...
Teams in the bottom half of the draw: Sweden, Ukraine, England, Germany, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Wales, Denmark.
That top half looks absolutely loaded. Who fancies a Wales v England semi-final?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
As always we want you to get involved so send us your reactions to last night's games and the last-16 ties.
What matches are you looking forward to and why? How will England get on against Germany and how will Wales fare against Denmark?
Tweet us using #bbcfootball and we will post the best messages in this page throughout the day.
Watch as Germany come back from the brink with late equaliser
Group F: Germany 2-2 Hungary
Germany went out in the group stages of the 2018 World Cup and were six minutes away from doing the same at Euro 2020.
Watch how they kept their hopes alive with the highlights here.
Germany scrape through in dramatic night
Group F: Germany 2-2 Hungary
Germany will face England in the last 16 of Euro 2020 after twice coming from behind to knock battling Hungary out of the tournament.
An outstanding header by Adam Szalai, who plays his club football in Germany for Mainz, had given Hungary a shock lead in Munich.
Andras Schafer thought he had won it for the Hungarians with a header - 90 seconds after Kai Havertz had equalised - before substitute Leon Goretzka made it 2-2 six minutes from the end.
It means Germany finish second in Group F and will now meet Gareth Southgate's England at Wembley in a hugely anticipated last-16 match next Tuesday (17:00 BST).
Check out the Daily Euros Podcast
Every time a goal went in, it changed the positions in Group F.
England were lined up with four different opponents before Germany claimed second spot and click below to listen to how it all happened.
Group stages. Done.
We've had 36 matches and 16 teams are advancing and eight are going home.
This is how it's all set up for the knockout stages, and some brilliant matches.
Wednesday's results
Group E
Group F