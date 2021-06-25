Transfer latest and build-up to start of Euro 2020 last 16

And here are the highlights from that Euro 96 game. You guy who misses England's final penalty may look familiar...
England can win, unless it goes to penalties - Matthaus
England v Germany (Tue, 17:00 BST)
Lothar Matthaus was captain of West Germany when they beat England on penalties in the 1990 World Cup semi-final, with the Three Lions again losing on spot-kicks to Germany in the last four of Euro 96.
England host the three-time European champions again at Wembley on Tuesday and the former Germany midfielder says that Gareth Southgate's men have nothing to fear - unless it goes to penalties.
"England have a chance to win, but not with penalties," Matthaus said.
"Germany are always very good in penalties. It's a little bit of a joke between the Germans and the English.
"If we have to go to a penalty shootout I think Germany is the favourite because then you start to think about what's happened in the last 30, 40 years, Euro 96 and other penalty shootouts.
"This is a lot of pressure for the English players - they read the newspapers and they know the stories about penalties. England have the chance to win the game in 90 minutes or 120 minutes but when you go to a penalty shootout I think Germany is the favourite."
Marcus Rashford insists that England are not afraid of facing Germany, despite beating them just twice before in major tournaments.
Daily Mail
'No point fearing the past'
The Guardian
England don't have a great record against Germany, but Marcus Rashford wants Gareth Southgate's side to "create history" when the two nations meet again this time round.
Guardian
'Don't Mention Before'
The Daily Star
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford features on three of today's back pages as he looks ahead to England's tie with Germany on Tuesday.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, where we'll be bringing you all the latest football updates and looking ahead to the start of the knockout stages for Euro 2020.
Today's another rest day but the last 16 kicks off on Saturday with Wales taking on Denmark (17:00 BST) before Italy face Austria (20:00).
Daily Mail Guardian Daily Star
