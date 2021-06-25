Transfer latest and build-up to start of Euro 2020 last 16

Lothar Matthaus was captain of West Germany when they beat England on penalties in the 1990 World Cup semi-final, with the Three Lions again losing on spot-kicks to Germany in the last four of Euro 96.

England host the three-time European champions again at Wembley on Tuesday and the former Germany midfielder says that Gareth Southgate's men have nothing to fear - unless it goes to penalties.

"England have a chance to win, but not with penalties," Matthaus said.

"Germany are always very good in penalties. It's a little bit of a joke between the Germans and the English.

"If we have to go to a penalty shootout I think Germany is the favourite because then you start to think about what's happened in the last 30, 40 years, Euro 96 and other penalty shootouts.

"This is a lot of pressure for the English players - they read the newspapers and they know the stories about penalties. England have the chance to win the game in 90 minutes or 120 minutes but when you go to a penalty shootout I think Germany is the favourite."