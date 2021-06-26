Build-up to start of Euro 2020 last 16 and transfer latest

City manager Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the England international, 25, and it is anticipated City will make a concerted attempt to sign Grealish this summer as part of an ambitious transfer plan which includes serious interest in England captain Harry Kane.
Kane's 'ready to peak' for England
The Daily Mail
The Mail goes with the same headline as the Express, and also has Harry Kane saying he is "ready to peak" for England having not scored in the group stage.
Aston Villa determined to keep Man City target Grealish
And here's the latest we have on Jack Grealish, with Phil McNulty and Simon Stone reporting that Manchester City face a fight to sign the £100m-rated midfielder - with Aston Villa determined to keep their captain after opening talks on a new contract.
City manager Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the England international, 25, and it is anticipated City will make a concerted attempt to sign Grealish this summer as part of an ambitious transfer plan which includes serious interest in England captain Harry Kane.
Grealish only signed a new five-year deal with Villa in September.
'Carry On Gareth'
The Daily Express
Southgate, 50 is under contract until after the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar. He steered England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and guided them to the Euro 2020 knockout stage.
