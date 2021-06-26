Build-up to start of Euro 2020 last 16 and transfer latest

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

This story features on a few of Saturday's back pages so I'll give you that first.

It's about Gareth Southgate and the Football Association saying they would "love" him to continue as England manager beyond the end of his contract "regardless" of the result in Tuesday's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany.

Southgate, 50 is under contract until after the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar. He steered England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and guided them to the Euro 2020 knockout stage.

"Our support is unwavering," said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham. "We are 100% behind Gareth.

"Gareth knows exactly how we feel about him. We feel he is brilliant, both on and off the pitch. We want him to carry on. He's doing a great job. Regardless of Tuesday. Absolutely.

"Gareth has done a brilliant job, finishing top of the group, really solid defence, and he's done really well on and off the pitch, in every aspect. We would love him to carry on, for sure, beyond this contract."

Bullingham expects to hold "formal conversations" with Southgate over his contract after Euro 2020.