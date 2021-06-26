Live

Build-up to start of Euro 2020 last 16 and transfer latest

preview
1,842
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Kane's 'ready to peak' for England

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail goes with the same headline as the Express, and also has Harry Kane saying he is "ready to peak" for England having not scored in the group stage.

    Back page of the Daily Mail on 26 June 2021
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Aston Villa determined to keep Man City target Grealish

    Jack Grealish and Jordan Henderson at England training
    Copyright: PA Media

    And here's the latest we have on Jack Grealish, with Phil McNulty and Simon Stone reporting that Manchester City face a fight to sign the £100m-rated midfielder - with Aston Villa determined to keep their captain after opening talks on a new contract.

    City manager Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the England international, 25, and it is anticipated City will make a concerted attempt to sign Grealish this summer as part of an ambitious transfer plan which includes serious interest in England captain Harry Kane.

    Grealish only signed a new five-year deal with Villa in September.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Carry On Gareth'

    The Daily Express

    The Express leads on Gareth Southgate but also has an update on Manchester City's interest in Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

    Back page of the Daily Express on 26 June 2021
    Copyright: Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. FA would 'love' Southgate to stay England boss beyond 2022

    Gareth Southgate and Chris Powell at England training
    Copyright: PA Media

    This story features on a few of Saturday's back pages so I'll give you that first.

    It's about Gareth Southgate and the Football Association saying they would "love" him to continue as England manager beyond the end of his contract "regardless" of the result in Tuesday's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany.

    Southgate, 50 is under contract until after the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar. He steered England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and guided them to the Euro 2020 knockout stage.

    "Our support is unwavering," said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham. "We are 100% behind Gareth.

    "Gareth knows exactly how we feel about him. We feel he is brilliant, both on and off the pitch. We want him to carry on. He's doing a great job. Regardless of Tuesday. Absolutely.

    "Gareth has done a brilliant job, finishing top of the group, really solid defence, and he's done really well on and off the pitch, in every aspect. We would love him to carry on, for sure, beyond this contract."

    Bullingham expects to hold "formal conversations" with Southgate over his contract after Euro 2020.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Good morning

    And welcome as we build up to a huge game for Wales at Euro 2020. They kick off the last 16 against Denmark later, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

    Can they repeat their heroics of 2016?

    We'll also bring you all the latest transfer news... but first, today's papers.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top