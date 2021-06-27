Euro 2020 reaction as Wales go out and Italy progress

Let's start with today's papers now, beginning with the Sunday Telegraph and a dejected Gareth Bale.
Italy score twice in extra time to reach last eight
Italy 2-1 Austria (AET)
Extra-time goals from Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina proved enough to put Italy into the quarter-finals of the European Championship as they beat Austria at Wembley.
Denmark put four past Wales to reach quarter-finals
Wales 0-4 Denmark
Denmark reach the quarter-finals of the 2020 European Championship after beating Wales in Amsterdam, with two goals from Kasper Dolberg while Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite were also on target.
Italy need extra time to beat battling Austria
Italy 2-1 Austria (AET)
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport
Italy needed extra time to see off battling Austria at Wembley and set up a Euro 2020 quarter-final against Belgium or Portugal.
Austria marked their first appearance in the knockout stage of the European Championship with a tireless performance to give their much-fancied opponents a scare.
Marko Arnautovic had a headed goal disallowed after a VAR check for offside in normal time when the game was goalless before goals from substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina sent Italy through.
Chiesa showed terrific technique to bring the ball down and beat Daniel Bachmann from an angle while Pessina, who scored in the group game against Wales, doubled the score from close range.
Austria pulled a goal back through Sasa Kalajdzic's brave header, the first goal Italy have conceded in 12 games, but the Azzurri's 31st match without defeat - a new national record - sees them march on.
Wales out after Denmark thrashing
Wales 0-4 Denmark
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales at the Johan Cruyff Arena
Wales were eliminated in the second round of Euro 2020 as they were thrashed by Denmark, whose inspiring journey at the tournament continues to the quarter-finals.
Backed by a fervent and almost exclusively Danish crowd, Kasper Hjulmand's side led as Kasper Dolberg curled in a fine 27th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area.
Dolberg struck again in the 48th minute as he seized on a defensive error from Wales substitute Neco Williams to smash in from close range.
That goal deflated Wales, who never looked like clawing their way back into the game as Joakim Maehle added a late third for the jubilant Danes.
Substitute Harry Wilson was then shown a straight red card for a late foul on Maehle before Martin Braithwaite struck a fourth goal in added time as Wales' campaign ended miserably.
The agony and the ecstasy
The Euro 2020 knockout stages have begun.
While there was heartache for Wales against Denmark on Saturday, there was glory for Italy as they beat Austria in extra time to reach the quarter-finals.
Stick with us for all the reaction before we look ahead to Sunday's last 16-ties.
