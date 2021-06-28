Live
Euro 2020 reaction - Big names fall as Belgium and Czechs reach last eight
'Now or never for Belgium's golden generation' - but at what cost has Portugal win come?
'We will always have Paris'
Belgium 1-0 Portugal
Portugal's reign as European champions ends at the first hurdle of the knockout stages.
But Portuguese newspaper A Bola says 'we will always have Paris'. It was at the Stade de France that Portugal beat the hosts in extra-time to win the Euro 2016 final and claim their first major honour.
Is it 'now or never' for Belgium's golden generation?
Belgium 1-0 Portugal
Belgium's 'golden generation' have been ranked the world's best for more than 1,000 days but they have no silverware to show for it - will Euro 2020 finally be their year?
They knocked out defending champions Portugal in the last 16 and equalled their longest winning streak at major tournaments, winning five in a row for the second time under boss Roberto Martinez.
With a squad packed full of talent they have never been better equipped to win a trophy as they set up a quarter-final tie with Italy.
But it took a wonder goal from Thorgan Hazard to scrape past Portugal, while star men Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard picked up injuries.
"As a coach I couldn't be prouder," said Martinez. "We played against the best team in Europe in 'knowing how to win'. It was the biggest test there is."
But defender Thomas Vermaelen said Belgium were "lucky to win" so can they finally go all the way? We weigh up that teaser right here.
Belgium 1-0 Portugal
Hazard's moment of class enough to knock out holders
Belgium 1-0 Portugal
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport
Later on, a moment of class from Thorgan Hazard proved enough to knock out holders Portugal as Belgium continued their pursuit of a first major title by reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.
The Borussia Dortmund winger's swerving drive from 25 yards arrived late in a cagey first-half and carried Roberto Martinez's side into a mouth-watering meeting with Italy on Friday.
Portugal - who again only introduced Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes from the bench - will look back on key Diogo Jota chances, a Ruben Dias header that was saved and a late Raphael Guerreiro drive that struck the post.
Kevin de Bruyne's fitness may dominate headlines in the build-up to the Italy showdown in Munich after he limped off moments after half-time, and Belgium also lost Eden Hazard to a complaint late on.
The world's highest-ranked side may have key holes to fill but again they have showed they possess the grit to complement their undoubted quality.
I need to take a look in the mirror - De Boer
Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic
Matthijs de Ligt was given support by the Netherlands coach Frank de Boer, who said "you can always blame it on me".
"I am responsible at the end of day. I need to take a look in the mirror. I think this group can achieve everything but now the emotions are raw.
"We will have a big hangover. I will take this bitter pill tonight and afterwards we will see what happens."
But did the Dutch show enough fight and were the Czechs tactically better? Click here to find out.
We basically lost because of what I did - De Ligt
Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic
The Netherlands suffered a shock last-16 exit from Euro 2020 at the hands of the Czech Republic - but one Dutch man felt the sense of responsibility of an early exit more than others.
With the teams level at 0-0, Matthijs de Ligt was sent off in the second half for handball when he denied Patrik Schick a clear goalscoring opportunity.
Thirteen minutes after their talismanic young defender trudged off the pitch, the Netherlands were behind and they failed to respond.
And De Ligt later told Dutch public broadcaster NOS "we basically lost the match because of what I did.
"Of course, it feels bad. In hindsight, I shouldn't have let the ball bounce. I had it under control. The ball came and I let it bounce. I fell to the ground and got pushed, which made me use my hands.
"The moment changed the game and I feel responsible. I saw how the guys fought after and I'm proud of it. But I feel bad about the incident."
Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic
Czechs spring surprise to knock out Dutch
Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport
The Czech Republic pulled off the shock of the European Championship so far by defeating the Netherlands and booking their place in the last eight after defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off.
Tomas Holes nodded in the opener 13 minutes after De Ligt saw red for handball following a VAR review, denying Patrik Schick a clear goalscoring opportunity.
Holes then turned provider for Schick as the Czechs doubled their lead on 80 minutes.
The Netherlands, down to 10 men for over half an hour, had a huge chance earlier on as Donyell Malen raced through one-on-one with goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.
But the Czech Republic, ranked 40th in the world, 24 places behind the Dutch, went on to silence those in orange at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, setting up a quarter-final with Denmark on Saturday, 3 July.
Big names fall as Belgium and Czechs march on
Half of Euro 2020's quarter-final line-up is now known and two big names crashed out in the latest last-16 ties on Sunday.
The Netherlands were reduced to 10 men before suffering a surprise defeat to the Czech Republic before holders Portugal were beaten by the world's number one ranked team, Belgium.
I'll bring you all the reaction and look ahead to the next two instalments of knockout action.