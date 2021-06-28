Euro 2020 reaction - Big names fall as Belgium and Czechs reach last eight

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Belgium's 'golden generation' have been ranked the world's best for more than 1,000 days but they have no silverware to show for it - will Euro 2020 finally be their year?

They knocked out defending champions Portugal in the last 16 and equalled their longest winning streak at major tournaments, winning five in a row for the second time under boss Roberto Martinez.

With a squad packed full of talent they have never been better equipped to win a trophy as they set up a quarter-final tie with Italy.

But it took a wonder goal from Thorgan Hazard to scrape past Portugal, while star men Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard picked up injuries.

"As a coach I couldn't be prouder," said Martinez. "We played against the best team in Europe in 'knowing how to win'. It was the biggest test there is."

But defender Thomas Vermaelen said Belgium were "lucky to win" so can they finally go all the way? We weigh up that teaser right here.