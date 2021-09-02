Watch: FA Cup First Qualifying Round - Lichfield City v Nuneaton Borough

Lichfield City - who play in the Midlands Premier Division, the ninth tier of English football - reached this stage of the competition with a 4-2 win at eighth-tier Evesham United.
They were still playing Sunday League football until 2008, and are playing in this round of the competition for just the second time, after reaching this stage in the 2019-20 season.
This time they will have to bridge a two-tier gap, with Nuneaton Borough currently playing in the Southern League Division One South - the seventh tier of the game.
They have reached the third round proper three times - in 1949–50,1966–67 and 2005–06. They took Premier League Middlesbrough - who had current England manager Gareth Southgate, Mark Viduka and Yakubu in their side - to a replay in the last of those games. The original tie finished 1-1, before Boro won the replay 5-2.
How can I watch the FA Cup?
You can watch live coverage of the FA Cup first qualifying round tie between Litchfield City and Nuneaton Borough at the top of this page on the BBC Sport website & app and on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer.
The BBC will have live coverage of at least one game in every round, from the Extra Preliminary Round, all the way through to the final which is pencilled in for Saturday, 14 May.
Saturday, 2 September
15:20-17:30 BST - Lichfield City v Nuneaton Borough
Meet the two teams
