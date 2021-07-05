Euro 2020 - build to the semi-finals and transfer latest

Spain were the first team to book their place in the semi-finals after a penalty shootout win over Switzerland...
And then in-form Italy went 2-0 up against Belgium and held on for a 2-1 win to set up a repeat of the Euro 2021 final, which Spain won 4-0...
Semi-final fixtures
Both kick-off times BST
So, in case you've been on Mars this weekend, here are the teams that came through the quarter-finals and who they will face for a place in the final. Both semi-finals and next Sunday's final will be played at Wembley:
Italy v Spain (Tue, 20:00)
England v Denmark (Wed, 20:00)
And then there were four...
EPA/ReutersCopyright: EPA/Reuters
It's taken 25 days, 48 games and 135 goals but we're down to the last four of the 2020 European Championship.
The 24 teams that started the tournament on 11 June have been whittled down... and England one of the last four standing!
Live Reporting
Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Italy v Spain (Tue, 20:00)
-
England v Denmark (Wed, 20:00)
EPA/ReutersCopyright: EPA/Reuters
Post update
Italy v Spain (Tue, 20:00)
Spain were the first team to book their place in the semi-finals after a penalty shootout win over Switzerland...
And then in-form Italy went 2-0 up against Belgium and held on for a 2-1 win to set up a repeat of the Euro 2021 final, which Spain won 4-0...
Semi-final fixtures
Both kick-off times BST
So, in case you've been on Mars this weekend, here are the teams that came through the quarter-finals and who they will face for a place in the final. Both semi-finals and next Sunday's final will be played at Wembley:
And then there were four...
It's taken 25 days, 48 games and 135 goals but we're down to the last four of the 2020 European Championship.
The 24 teams that started the tournament on 11 June have been whittled down... and England one of the last four standing!
Your semi-final week starts right here, folks.