Live

Euro 2020 - build to the semi-finals and transfer latest

preview
2,799
viewing this page

Enjoy every minute of moments like this - Alan Shearer's message to England team

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Italy v Spain (Tue, 20:00)

    Spain were the first team to book their place in the semi-finals after a penalty shootout win over Switzerland...

    Video content

    Video caption: Euro 2020: Spain beat 10 men Switzerland on penalties to reach semi-finals

    And then in-form Italy went 2-0 up against Belgium and held on for a 2-1 win to set up a repeat of the Euro 2021 final, which Spain won 4-0...

    Video content

    Video caption: Euro 2020: Lorenzo Insigne super strike sees Italy through to semis
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Semi-final fixtures

    Both kick-off times BST

    So, in case you've been on Mars this weekend, here are the teams that came through the quarter-finals and who they will face for a place in the final. Both semi-finals and next Sunday's final will be played at Wembley:

    • Italy v Spain (Tue, 20:00)
    • England v Denmark (Wed, 20:00)
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. And then there were four...

    Lorenzo Insigne, Alvaro Morata, Jordi Alba, Harry Kane and Daniel Wass celebrate
    Copyright: EPA/Reuters

    It's taken 25 days, 48 games and 135 goals but we're down to the last four of the 2020 European Championship.

    The 24 teams that started the tournament on 11 June have been whittled down... and England one of the last four standing!

    Your semi-final week starts right here, folks.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top