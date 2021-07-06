Live

Italy v Spain semi-final build-up, plus England latest

preview
The opportunity to bring happiness for our fans, our nation, is very special - Southgate

Live Reporting

Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. It was a special feeling to be able to give back to everyone - Kane

    England v Denmark (Wed, 20:00 BST)

    England captain Harry Kane told the BBC's Emma Saunders what it was like to score against Germany and seal the last-16 win at Wembley.

    It also broke his duck at Euro 2020 having failed to score in England's three group games.

  2. 'Once in a lifetime' opportunity for England

    England v Denmark (Wed, 20:00 BST)

    The Daily Star

    The Star has gone with England captain Harry Kane urging the Three Lions to take their chance to reach a European Championship final because it may never come again.

  3. 'No more years of hurt' for England

    England v Denmark (Wed, 20:00 BST)

    Metro

    England captain Harry Kane and defender Harry Maguire were the players who spoke with the media on Monday.

    And today's Metro leads on Maguire saying that England's semi-final exit at the 2018 World Cup is driving the team on to do better and that the Three Lions are 'feeling the love' of the fans.

  4. England have a very special opportunity - Southgate

    England v Denmark (Wed, 20:00 BST)

    England

    England manager Gareth Southgate and his players have also been carrying out their media duties, which included this interview with Dan Roan on Monday, where he tells the BBC sports editor that England have a "very special opportunity" to make the country happy when they face Denmark in Wednesday's semi-final.

    Video content

    Video caption: England have a 'very special opportunity' in semi-final - Southgate
  5. The unicorns are back

    England v Denmark (Wed, 20:00 BST)

    No sign of any inflatable unicorns among the Italy and Spain players though. They were one of the highlights of England's run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and have been a staple of their training camp throughout Euro 2020. Gareth Southgate's boys sure look pretty relaxed before the last four.

    Video content

    Video caption: Euro 2020 : The unicorns are back - The England squad let off some steam in the pool
  6. Spain stay at home for final session

    Italy v Spain (20:00 BST)

    Luis Enrique's Spain squad trained at their Las Rozas base in Madrid on Monday.

    Spain's Euro 2020 squad trains at Las Rozas
    Spain coach Luis Enrique speaks with goalkeeper David de Gea during training at Las Rozas
    Cesar Azpilicueta trains with Spain team-mates at Las Rozas
    Aymeric Laporte trains with Spain team-mates at Las Rozas
  7. Spain in semis after surviving another scare

    Switzerland 1-1 Spain (AET, Spain win 3-1 on pens)

    Three-time champions Spain survived another scare to beat 10-man Switzerland in a penalty shootout and reach the semi-finals.

    Ranked sixth in the world, Spain also needed extra time to defeat Croatia in the last 16 despite leading 3-1 with five minutes of normal time to play.

    They were in front in St Petersburg against Switzerland too - midfielder Denis Zakaria deflected Jordi Alba's shot into his own net to give Spain an early lead.

    Swiss captain Xherdan Shaqiri equalised following a mistake at the back by Spain but team-mate Remo Freuler was sent off nine minutes later.

    Video content

    Video caption: Euro 2020: Spain beat 10 men Switzerland on penalties to reach semi-finals
  8. Italy have been training at the Hive

    Italy v Spain (20:00 BST)

    Italy coach Roberto Mancini and his players were training at Barnet's the Hive stadium on Monday.

    Italy coach Roberto Mancini talks to his players during training at the Hive in Barnet
    Italy coach Roberto Mancini sat at the entrance to the tunnel before his team train at the Hive in Barnet
    Giorgio Chiellini with Andrea Belotti training with Italy at the Hive in Barnet
    Manuel Locatelli training with Italy at the Hive in Barnet
  9. The Azzurri have been arguably the best team so far

    Belgium 1-2 Italy

    Italy set up their semi-final with Spain after edging an exhilarating tie with Belgium in Munich.

    The game may not have been a goal feast like some of the last-16 ties but it was an intense battle between two excellent teams playing fantastic football.

    Italy have been arguably the best team at the tournament so far, while Belgium are the world's top-ranked team. And the Azzurri's two goals by Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne - which took the team up to 13 consecutive wins and 32 games without defeat - were of the highest quality.

    Belgium were given hope late in the first half when Romelu Lukaku scored a penalty, but Italy prevailed.

    Video content

    Video caption: Euro 2020: Lorenzo Insigne super strike sees Italy through to semis
  10. Euro 2020 semi-final fixtures

    Both kick-off times BST

    In case you needed reminding, here are the semi-final fixtures, folks. And both are being played at Wembley, along with Sunday's final:

  11. The semi-finals are here

    We had to wait an extra year for Euro 2020, and we're on day 26 of the delayed tournament, but the semi-finals are here... and they include England.

    As Gary Lineker said after the Three Lions' last-16 win over Germany, "What a time to be alive." Enjoy!

    Video content

    Video caption: ‘What a time to be alive!’ - Relive England’s iconic Wembley win over Germany
