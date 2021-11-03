Antonio Conte
Live

Conte's Spurs lead 3-2 but Vitesse fight back, Leicester trail Spartak

preview
Live Reporting

Shamoon Hafez and Emlyn Begley

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Leicester 0-1 Spartak Moscow

    Leicester continue to leak goals at the back.

    That makes it one clean sheet in their last 15 games.

  2. Post update

    Spurs 3-2 Vitesse

    Boom. Now Lois Openda is on the right and he almost equalises. He cuts in and hits a powerful effort which Hugo Lloris tips over.

  3. Post update

    Spurs 3-2 Vitesse

    Lois Openda has been a real handful already since coming on. He has a good run down the left - he's rapid - and then seconds later, in another bit of the same move, puts in a cross.

  4. GOAL - Leicester 0-1 Spartak Moscow

    Victor Moses

    Breakthrough!

    Spartak Moscow create their first real opportunity and open the scoring.

    Mikhail Ignatov is set free and finds Victor Moses with a perfect ball and the former Chelsea player heads into the far corner.

    Kasper Schmeichel got a hand on it, but cannot keep it out.

  5. Post update

    Spurs 3-2 Vitesse

    Luckily for Spurs, Vitesse's Maximilian Wittek's cross is over everyone.

    Now half-time sub Lois Openda drags a shot wide.

    Not quite the reaction some people were expecting from Spurs.

  6. Post update

    Leicester 0-0 Spartak Moscow

    This looks a nasty one for Ryan Bertrand, seemingly jarring his knee in a 50-50 with Victor Moses.

    The physio is on but Bertrand is in a lot of pain.

    The two are former Chelsea team-mates of course.

  7. Post update

    Spurs 3-2 Vitesse

    I can't imagine Antonio Conte was too happy with his team at half-time. No change in personnel at the break from Spurs.

  8. KICK-OFF

    Off we go again.

  9. SUBSTITUTION

    Spurs 3-2 Vitesse

    Vitesse bring on Lois Openda, who is their top scorer this season, for Yann Gboho.

  10. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, standard network rates apply)

    Barbour: I’m not sure Nuno would have done any worse in this game. Demonstrates the team is the issue… not the manager.

    Peter: There isn't a manager in the world who can make Dier and Davies better defenders. Nowhere near good enough for Spurs.

  11. 'We want to finish strong'

    Genk 2-2 West Ham

    West Ham United

    West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell, speaking to BT Sport: "Bit frustrated. We dominated in the second half and we should have taken more of the chances we had.

    "We just couldn’t get going at times in the first half.

    "We’ve done well in the group with 10 points from four games. We want to top the group and finish strong.

    "We’ve congratulated the manager on 1,000 games. It’s incredible, it’s something special."

  12. Post update

    Spurs 3-2 Vitesse

    There were some clashes between Vitesse fans and police - as the away supporters tried to get to Spurs' hospitality fans - in that first half. Suspect there might be a charge coming from Uefa.

  13. Post update

    Genk 2-2 West Ham

    West Ham United

    West Ham captain Declan Rice, speaking to BT Sport: "We created so many chances we could have scored again. We started with a back five. We didn't really have Mich [Michail Antonio] playing up front he was off the left and we had a false nine.

    "We are still learning and we need to come up with different ways to play different opposition. We want to finish top in the group and proceed to the next round.

    "I’ve been with Said [Benrahma] for over a year now and I know what he can do. He is a player you need to give confidence to.

    "You need to tell him that he is going to be the best player on the pitch. You need to tell him he can do whatever he wants and I am always on at him to keep expressing himself and keep having the fun.

    "Tonight he really enjoyed himself, he scored two great goals and he bailed us out."

    On David Moyes' 1,000th game: "We all signed a shirt for him. It is a fantastic achievement. He said he’d played 600 games as a player and has now done 1,000 as a manager. I said ‘are you not stressed?’. He is a great guy and it is unbelievable for any manager, it is just disappointing we could not get that win for him.

    "He gets the best out of every player. He is no nonsense telling you straight as a player and you need that. You need to be criticised. Away from the pitch you can sit down and talk to him. It is a really enjoyable place to play."

  14. Post update

    Genk 2-2 West Ham

    West Ham United

    West Ham manager David Moyes, speaking to BT Sport: "I think we are six unbeaten, the players are doing a brilliant job. I am getting told we have qualified. If that's the case great, the next task is to try and win the group."

    On Said Benrahma: "I thought Said played well and was a big influence on the team. Even if you took out his goals I thought he had a much better performance and I was pleased with him."

  15. Post update

    Here's reaction from West Ham's draw at Genk earlier...

  16. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, standard network rates apply)

    Marlo: It took exactly 39 minutes for Tottenham to Spursify Conte.

    James: Conte will be realising what he's got himself into. Don't think I'd want to be a Spurs player at half time.

    Pat: Spurs passing the ball around comfortably now is a signal for typical we have done enough and can lose now.

  17. Post update

    Half-time score update:

    Begley 5-0 Hafez

  18. HALF-TIME

    Leicester 0-0 Spartak Moscow

    Goalless at the break.

  19. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, standard network rates apply)

    Chris B: Antonio Conte already getting a crash course in what it’s like to be associated with Tottenham in his first 45 minutes. I’ve had 35 years of this.

    Adam: I can’t believe I switched from the Spurs game to the Leicester game when Spurs went 2-0 up. What was I thinking?

  20. HALF-TIME

    Spurs 3-2 Vitesse

    If we could break that half down into three sections...

    • 0-14 mins: 0-0
    • 15-30 mins: 3-0
    • 31-45 mins: 0-2
