Conte's Spurs lead 3-2 but Vitesse fight back, Leicester trail Spartak

West Ham captain Declan Rice, speaking to BT Sport: "We created so many chances we could have scored again. We started with a back five. We didn't really have Mich [Michail Antonio] playing up front he was off the left and we had a false nine.

"We are still learning and we need to come up with different ways to play different opposition. We want to finish top in the group and proceed to the next round.

"I’ve been with Said [Benrahma] for over a year now and I know what he can do. He is a player you need to give confidence to.

"You need to tell him that he is going to be the best player on the pitch. You need to tell him he can do whatever he wants and I am always on at him to keep expressing himself and keep having the fun.

"Tonight he really enjoyed himself, he scored two great goals and he bailed us out."

On David Moyes' 1,000th game: "We all signed a shirt for him. It is a fantastic achievement. He said he’d played 600 games as a player and has now done 1,000 as a manager. I said ‘are you not stressed?’. He is a great guy and it is unbelievable for any manager, it is just disappointing we could not get that win for him.

"He gets the best out of every player. He is no nonsense telling you straight as a player and you need that. You need to be criticised. Away from the pitch you can sit down and talk to him. It is a really enjoyable place to play."