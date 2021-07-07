Euro 2020 reaction as Italy reach final, plus England v Denmark build-up

Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach the Euro 2020 final after an enthralling semi-final at a noisy Wembley. After Alvaro Morata's penalty was saved, Jorginho strolled up to score and set up a final with either England or Denmark in London on Sunday. Federico Chiesa looked as if he had sent Italy - who are unbeaten in 33 games - to the final in normal time with a delightful curled finish to cap off a quick counter. But Morata stepped off the bench to slot an equaliser with 10 minutes to go after a one-two with Dani Olmo. However, the Juventus forward's penalty miss in the shootout proved costly as Spain lost a semi-final for the first time in their history.
Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Italy beat Spain in shootout
Italy 1-1 Spain (AET, Italy win 4-2 on pens)
Emlyn Begley
BBC Sport
Today's the day
Italy and Spain produced a titanic tussle at Wembley on Tuesday to decide the first team to reach the Euro 2020 final.
Today's the day we find out who will join Italy at Wembley on Sunday - will it be England or Denmark? Can England reach their first major final since 1966?
We'll bring you all the nerves and excitement as we build up to the big game. But first, what about that first semi-final?