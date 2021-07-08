Live

Reaction as England reach Euro 2020 final

preview
  1. 'Southgate captures nation's mood'

    England 2-1 Denmark

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    England manager Gareth Southgate was the model of restraint and calm until he reached the vast bank of supporters gathered at one end of Wembley belting out their new anthem Sweet Caroline with glorious, noisy abandon.

    The noise hit Southgate. The emotion hit Southgate. And maybe the history he and his England players had just made hit Southgate.

    The wait was over. The sweet release of 55 years of England's men's football teams coming up short was pouring out in a frenzied, celebratory cacophony after the nerve-shredding tension then joy of the Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark after extra time.

    Read more from BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty.

    Gareth Southgate
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. Watch: England through to Euro 2020 final

    England 2-1 Denmark

    And here are the highlights - drink it in!

    Video content

    Video caption: Euro 2020 England v Denmark: Harry Kane's winner sends England to Euro 2020 Final
  4. Kane edges England through

    England 2-1 Denmark

    In case you missed it last night (if so, where were you?), England fell behind thanks to Mikkel Damsgaard's stunning free-kick after 30 minutes - the first goal the Three Lions have conceded in the tournament.

    England were level nine minutes later when Denmark captain Simon Kjaer turned in Bukayo Saka's threatening cross six minutes before the break.

    Kasper Schmeichel was Denmark's hero as he saved brilliantly from Harry Maguire and Harry Kane as the game went into extra time.

    The game's pivotal moment arrived on 103 minutes when Raheem Sterling was fouled by Joakim Maehle in the box.

    Kane's penalty was saved by Schmeichel, but the Tottenham striker was on hand to fire home the rebound.

    Harry Kane scoring the winner against Denmark
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. History makers

    England 2-1 Denmark

    Yes, England really are through to their first major men's final since 1966 after a typically nerve-shredding semi-final against Denmark at Wembley.

    We will bring you all the reaction from a momentous evening at Wembley, hear your stories of the night and look ahead to Sunday's final against Italy.

    Let's do this!

  6. Good morning

    No, it wasn't a dream.

    Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the winner
    Copyright: Reuters
    Gareth Southgate
    Copyright: Reuters
    England players celebrating
    Copyright: Getty Images
