Reaction as England reach Euro 2020 final

England manager Gareth Southgate was the model of restraint and calm until he reached the vast bank of supporters gathered at one end of Wembley belting out their new anthem Sweet Caroline with glorious, noisy abandon.
The noise hit Southgate. The emotion hit Southgate. And maybe the history he and his England players had just made hit Southgate.
The wait was over. The sweet release of 55 years of England's men's football teams coming up short was pouring out in a frenzied, celebratory cacophony after the nerve-shredding tension then joy of the Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark after extra time.
How are you feeling the morning after?
Good times never seemed so good, or are you regretting that early alarm call?
Were you at Wembley, in the pub, at home?
There must be so many emotions out there this morning.
Watch: England through to Euro 2020 final
England 2-1 Denmark
And here are the highlights - drink it in!
Kane edges England through
England 2-1 Denmark
In case you missed it last night (if so, where were you?), England fell behind thanks to Mikkel Damsgaard's stunning free-kick after 30 minutes - the first goal the Three Lions have conceded in the tournament.
England were level nine minutes later when Denmark captain Simon Kjaer turned in Bukayo Saka's threatening cross six minutes before the break.
Kasper Schmeichel was Denmark's hero as he saved brilliantly from Harry Maguire and Harry Kane as the game went into extra time.
The game's pivotal moment arrived on 103 minutes when Raheem Sterling was fouled by Joakim Maehle in the box.
Kane's penalty was saved by Schmeichel, but the Tottenham striker was on hand to fire home the rebound.
History makers
England 2-1 Denmark
Yes, England really are through to their first major men's final since 1966 after a typically nerve-shredding semi-final against Denmark at Wembley.
We will bring you all the reaction from a momentous evening at Wembley, hear your stories of the night and look ahead to Sunday's final against Italy.
'Southgate captures nation's mood'
England 2-1 Denmark
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Read more from BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty.
No, it wasn't a dream.