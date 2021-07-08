Reaction as England reach Euro 2020 final

England manager Gareth Southgate was the model of restraint and calm until he reached the vast bank of supporters gathered at one end of Wembley belting out their new anthem Sweet Caroline with glorious, noisy abandon.

The noise hit Southgate. The emotion hit Southgate. And maybe the history he and his England players had just made hit Southgate.

The wait was over. The sweet release of 55 years of England's men's football teams coming up short was pouring out in a frenzied, celebratory cacophony after the nerve-shredding tension then joy of the Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark after extra time.

