Countdown to Euro 2020 final

The Mail also leads on the England players donating their prize money to NHS charities. It also reports that Wembley will employ more stewards for Sunday's final after hundreds of ticketless fans got into the stadium for the Denmark game.
'Share our glory'
The back pages
'Pride of Lions'
The back pages
The Daily Express
The Express reports that the England players will donate their Euros bonuses to NHS charities.
The squad could share up to £9.5m in prize money if they beat Italy in Sunday's final.
'Wembley show of emotion'
The back pages
The Guardian
You will not be surprised to hear that England's game with Italy dominates the back pages.
The Guardian leads on Gareth Southgate, who has described his overwhelming pride at leading England to their first major men's tournament final since 1966.
Let's start with a look at this morning's back pages...
