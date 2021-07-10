Countdown to Euro 2020 final - England hoping to make history

GB wheelchair basketball player Terry Bywater is preparing for his sixth paralympics but will be supporting England this weekend.

He told BBC Sport: "I watched the semi-final against Denmark with a couple of the other GB players – that last 15 minutes my heart was beating so fast – I’m getting too old for it!

"We’ve watched the games together all tournament because we’ve been in camp, but the emotion during the Denmark game was something else.

"England are in a major final – how lucky are we to be alive at this time? Imagine it does come home, what will the country be like? I don’t know if I can handle it.

"The team we have is exciting and is bringing the nation together and if we can play for an hour like the last 25 mins against Denmark, I think we can get a few goals. Whether it is a scruffy and horrible 1-0 and we scrape over the line or a 5-0 win, I don’t care.

"As a Middlesbrough fan, I’m really proud that it is Gareth Southgate with the whole nation on his shoulders, and he will hopefully carry us to glory."