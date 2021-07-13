Euro 2020 final fall-out plus transfers latest

There were also unsavoury scenes outside Wembley as a number of ticketless fans attempted to break in to Wembley

The Football Association (FA) says it will conduct a full review after a "large number of drunken yobs" fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham apologised to legitimate fans who were affected and said the security team had "never seen anything like it".

The Metropolitan Police said it worked with security to prevent breaches.