Euro 2020 final fall-out plus transfers latest

The artwork in Withington, Manchester, was defaced shortly after England lost in a penalty shootout on Sunday.
There has been an outpouring of support for Rashford on social media since and people have also posted positive messages over the covered-up graffiti on the mural.
Abuse of England players 'unforgivable' - Southgate
Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate said the racist abuse directed at the England players was "unforgiveable".
'You're not England fans' captain Kane tells racists
We start with comments by England captain Harry Kane, who has told those behind the racist abuse of team-mates Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka: "You're not an England fan and we don't want you."
All three players missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout loss to Italy before being targeted on social media after the game.
"They deserve support and backing, not the vile racist abuse they've had since last night," Kane said.
"Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up and take a pen when the stakes were high," the Tottenham striker added on Twitter.
"If you abuse anyone on social media you're not an England fan and we don't want you."
Good morning
Welcome to today’s live page as we continue to reflect on
England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.
Stand by for further reaction to Sunday’s game, plus all the
latest transfer news.
FA review after fans break into Wembley
There were also unsavoury scenes outside Wembley as a number of ticketless fans attempted to break in to Wembley
The Football Association (FA) says it will conduct a full review after a "large number of drunken yobs" fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham apologised to legitimate fans who were affected and said the security team had "never seen anything like it".
The Metropolitan Police said it worked with security to prevent breaches.
I won't apologise for who I am - Rashford
Marcus Rashford apologised for his penalty shootout miss but said he "will never apologise for who I am" after he was one of three players subjected to racist abuse.
"I felt as if I'd let everyone down," he wrote in a statement.
"I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from.
"I've felt no prouder moment than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of 10s of thousands."
Read Rashford's statement in full here.
Rashford mural defaced
Abuse of England players 'unforgivable' - Southgate
Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate said the racist abuse directed at the England players was "unforgiveable".
