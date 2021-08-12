Listen: Saturday's National League North & South commentaries

    Today's commentaries

    All games kick off at 15:00 BST

    National League North

    Boston United v Spennymoor Town - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Hereford v Farsley Celtic - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    York City v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester & BBC Radio York

    National League South

    Ebbsfleet United v Tonbridge Angels - BBC Radio Kent

    Maidstone United v Hemel Hempstead Town - BBC Radio Kent

