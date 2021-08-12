Listen: Saturday's National League North & South commentaries
Today's commentaries
All games kick off at 15:00 BST
National League North
Boston United v Spennymoor Town - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Hereford v Farsley Celtic - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
York City v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester & BBC Radio York
National League South
Ebbsfleet United v Tonbridge Angels - BBC Radio Kent
Maidstone United v Hemel Hempstead Town - BBC Radio Kent