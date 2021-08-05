Messi to leave Barcelona this summer - reaction

Guillem Balague talking to BBC Radio 5 Live: Manchester City have been keeping a close eye. There have been conversations of all kinds happening with Jorge Messi for a long, long, long time

Around January this year I heard for the first time from City say that they were interested but ‘we are not looking in that direction now, we know we have to recycle the squad a little bit’ – this was a time when Pep thought they were not responding to his leadership.

There was an impression they needed a lot of new blood and they weren’t expecting the likes of Gundogan or Cancelo to come on and make an impression. So they thought ‘big changes to take place here’ and we cannot wait for Messi to make a decision.