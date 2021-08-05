Live

Messi to leave Barcelona this summer - reaction

Live Reporting

Andy Cryer

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Man City have been interested for a long time'

    BBC Radio 5 Live

    Guillem Balague talking to BBC Radio 5 Live: Manchester City have been keeping a close eye. There have been conversations of all kinds happening with Jorge Messi for a long, long, long time

    Around January this year I heard for the first time from City say that they were interested but ‘we are not looking in that direction now, we know we have to recycle the squad a little bit’ – this was a time when Pep thought they were not responding to his leadership.

    There was an impression they needed a lot of new blood and they weren’t expecting the likes of Gundogan or Cancelo to come on and make an impression. So they thought ‘big changes to take place here’ and we cannot wait for Messi to make a decision.

  2. The GOAT?

    Not that you need reminding, but this is what Lionel Messi is capable of...

    Video caption: Copa America: 'That's what you expect of him' - Messi scores free-kick for Argentina
  4. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball

    Adrian Beavis: Space in the Villa team I hear. Villa can put that £100m Jack Grealish money to Messi's salary for 4 years, creating the McGinn-Messi partnership the world has been waiting for.

    There you go....

  5. Where could Messi go next?

    Messi had been linked with moves to Paris St-Germain and Manchester City, where he would be reunited with his former boss at Barcelona Pep Guardiola, as well as America's Major League Soccer, which he has previously considered experiencing.

    Argentina team-mate Cristian Romero is rumoured to be close to joining Tottenham, could he have a word?

  7. A long process...to no avail

    There had been rumours coming out of the club that everything had been agreed and could all be announced on the 24 June to coincide with the player's 34th birthday.

    However, it is not just the signature that is missing but also agreement on all the points of a very complicated contract.

    The club started negotiations in April and since then they have met or spoken to Messi's representatives at least 10 times.

    And still they could not make it happen.

  8. Post update

    Here's a line from Guillem Balague that is of interest...

    "To be able to keep Messi, Barca would have to reduce their wage bill by around 200m euros (£172m) and to meet La Liga's Financial Fair Play requirements."

    £172m!

  9. Post update

    Barcelona signed Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers, is there enough room on the wage budget now to get those guys registered?

  10. Messi's Barca record

    Still is still quite incredible.

    Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players of all time - if not THE greatest - is to leave Barcelona.

    His stats at the club make for incredible reading:

    • Barcelona's record scorer with 672 goals.
    • Has won 10 La Liga titles.
    • Four Champions Leagues.
    • Seven Copas del Rey.
    • Won the Ballon d'Or on a record six occasions.
  11. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball

    Abdulmalik Mwenda: Messi to city??

    Ryan: WOW hahaha .... today has really been the day for major announcements Another end of an era for another goat.

    theyknowitall: Romero has convinced him to join Spurs. It's all coming together Harry Who

  12. What happened previously?

    Lionel Messi had agreed to stay at Barcelona on a deal until 2026 which included reducing his wages to half of his previous salary.

    The announcement was dependent on player departures that would allow Barca to fund the Argentina captain's wages.

    Messi became a free agent after his contract - that reportedly paid him £123m a season - expired on 30 June.

  14. Barca unable to afford salary

    More on this developing story.

    Lionel Messi, 34, has been a free agent since 1 July when his contract expired.

    He agreed a new deal on reduced wages with club two weeks later, but it was dependent on Barca selling players to afford his salary.

    "Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled," the club said.

  15. BreakingMessi to leave Barca

    Copyright: BBC

    HUGE news breaking this evening...

    Barcelona announce Lionel Messi will not be staying at the club "because of financial and structural obstacles".

