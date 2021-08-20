Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Chesterfield - BBC Surrey

    Barnet v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham

    King's Lynn Town v Southend United - BBC Radio Norfolk & BBC Essex

    Solihull Moors v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales

    Torquay United v Altrincham - BBC Radio Devon

    Wealdstone v Woking - BBC Surrey

    National League North

    AFC Fylde v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Bradford Park Avenue v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Kidderminster Harriers v Blyth Spartans - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Gloucester v York City - BBC Radio York

    National League South

    Dartford v Slough Town - BBC Radio Kent

