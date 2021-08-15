Scottish League Cup: Raith Rovers v Aberdeen - team news & build-up to first tie of the day

Aberdeen's last visit to Stark's Park was also in 2010 when Gary McDonald hit a last-minute goal to earn them a Scottish Cup draw.
However, Rovers would not be denied the upset and won the replay at Pittodrie thanks to a Gregory Tade goal.
Not so familiar foes
Raith Rovers v Aberdeen (12:00)
These two have not been league rivals since the 1996-97 top flight campaign.
The most recent meeting had Aberdeen coming from behind at the interval to beat Rovers 3-2 at Pittodrie in this tournament back in September 2010.
Scott Vernon was the Dons hero that day with two second-half goals in a 3-2 victory.
Rocky start for Rovers
Raith Rovers v Aberdeen (12:00)
Raith Rovers won plenty of plaudits for their open, attacking style last season, with their bid for promotion ending at the semi-final stage of the play-offs.
Everything was looking rosy an hour into their Championship opener when they were 4-0 up on Hamilton Accies, but that one ended all square after a remarkable turnaround and last weekend they lost up at Inverness Caley Thistle.
John McGlynn's men got here with wins over Cowdenbeath and Brechin and draws against Livingston and Alloa in the cup group stage.
Aberdeen off to a flyer
Raith Rovers v Aberdeen (12:00)
Aberdeen have made a very promising start to the season, making a 100% opening in the Premiership and progressing to the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.
The Dons have scored 14 goals in six games this term. That's the same number they managed over the closing 23 games of the last campaign!
Two changes for Raith
Raith Rovers v Aberdeen (12:00)
Raith Rovers make two changes from their 1-0 defeat to Inverness Caledonian Thistle last weekend.
Defender Tom Lang and forward Matej Poplatnik drop to the bench.
In come English midfielder Blaise Riley-Snow, and Stoke City loanee Ethon Varian starts up front.
The hosts are without injured duo Lewis Vaughn and Brad Spencer, who would normally be among the first names on the team-sheet.
Aberdeen make seven changes from Thursday's Europa Conference League win over Iceland's Breidablik, as manager Stephen Glass attempts to keeps his players fresh for next week's long journey to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag.
Summer signing Jack Gurr slots in at right-back with the experienced Jonny Hayes at left-back, Funso Ojo's impressive second half performance in midweek earns him a start in midfield alongside Brighton loanee Teddy Jenks, and Connor McLennan, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Niall McGinn are in a completely new front three.
Dropping to the bench are Andrew Considine, Calvin Ramsay, Scott Brown, Jack MacKenzie, Ryan Hedges, Lewis Ferguson and Christian Ramirez
League Cup Super Sunday
Rangers, Dundee, Dundee United and Livingston are all through to the last eight of the Scottish League Cup.
So, who will join them for the draw this early evening?
We have four ties for you today, starting with a high noon showdown in Fife.
