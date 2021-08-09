Transfers latest & countdown to Premier League

What is your favourite memory of Messi at Barcelona? Safe to say his highlight reel is fairly extensive.
'Spurs move for Martinez'
Daily Telegraph
Daily TelegraphCopyright: Daily Telegraph
Tottenham's move for Inter Milan's £60m-rated striker Lautaro Martinez could pave the wave for Harry Kane's exit, according to the Daily Telegraph.
'Forget the Euros'
Daily Mirror
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
According to the Daily Mirror, Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City's England players to forget about the Euro 2020 defeat.
It follows City's 1-0 defeat to Leicester in Saturday's Community Shield.
'High Nuno for Kane'
Daily Express
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
There's plenty on Harry Kane's situation at Tottenham on the back page of the Daily Express.
'Harry Plotter'
Daily Star
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
Nuno Espirito Santo is having talks today with Harry Kane about his future, according to the Daily Star.
'Messi left broken'
Guardian
Shall we have a look at Monday's papers?
The Guardian says Lionel Messi has been left broken by his Barcelona exit.
GuardianCopyright: Guardian
The new season is upon us
Good morning!
The new Premier League season is just four days away. I know, I'm excited too.
Today looks like being an interesting one on the transfer front. We may have updates on Lionel Messi's future following his tearful farewell to Barcelona on Sunday, Harry Kane is reportedly set to meet Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo and Chelsea are hoping to land Romelu Lukaku for a club-record £97.5m.
We'll also have reaction to the weekend's games as Leicester beat Manchester City in the Community Shield while Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool were in friendly action.
'A strange day'
With all this Messi business, it was easy to forget that Barcelona actually had a game yesterday.
They beat Juventus 3-0 in a pre-season friendly with Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig on target for Ronald Koeman's side.
Speaking after the game, Gerard Pique admitted it was a "strange day" as the La Liga giants prepare for a season without the little maestro in their squad for the first time in nearly 20 years.
"It was a strange day, as we said goodbye to Leo, but I think we played a good game and gave us confidence and hope that we can have a good season," said the defender, 34.
'Paris is well worth a Messi'
L'Equipe
Oh look, a certain six-time Ballon d'Or winner dominates the front page of this morning's L'Equipe.
Lionel Messi: Ten great goals for Barcelona
Speaking of his highlight reel, the below video - 10 great goals from the 2020-21 season - may help you whittle down your favourite Messi moments at Barca.
We also have a handy list of his top 10 most iconic moments, which you can check out here.
The new season is upon us
Good morning!
The new Premier League season is just four days away. I know, I'm excited too.
Today looks like being an interesting one on the transfer front. We may have updates on Lionel Messi's future following his tearful farewell to Barcelona on Sunday, Harry Kane is reportedly set to meet Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo and Chelsea are hoping to land Romelu Lukaku for a club-record £97.5m.
We'll also have reaction to the weekend's games as Leicester beat Manchester City in the Community Shield while Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool were in friendly action.