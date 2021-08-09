Transfers latest & countdown to Premier League

With all this Messi business, it was easy to forget that Barcelona actually had a game yesterday.

They beat Juventus 3-0 in a pre-season friendly with Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig on target for Ronald Koeman's side.

Speaking after the game, Gerard Pique admitted it was a "strange day" as the La Liga giants prepare for a season without the little maestro in their squad for the first time in nearly 20 years.

"It was a strange day, as we said goodbye to Leo, but I think we played a good game and gave us confidence and hope that we can have a good season," said the defender, 34.