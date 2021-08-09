Live

Transfers latest & countdown to Premier League

preview
8,341
viewing this page

Latest transfer gossip

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Matt Gault

All times stated are UK

  1. 'A strange day'

    With all this Messi business, it was easy to forget that Barcelona actually had a game yesterday.

    They beat Juventus 3-0 in a pre-season friendly with Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig on target for Ronald Koeman's side.

    Speaking after the game, Gerard Pique admitted it was a "strange day" as the La Liga giants prepare for a season without the little maestro in their squad for the first time in nearly 20 years.

    "It was a strange day, as we said goodbye to Leo, but I think we played a good game and gave us confidence and hope that we can have a good season," said the defender, 34.

    Pique and Messi
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Paris is well worth a Messi'

    L'Equipe

    Oh look, a certain six-time Ballon d'Or winner dominates the front page of this morning's L'Equipe.

    Messi L'Equipe
    Copyright: L'Equipe
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Lionel Messi: Ten great goals for Barcelona

    Speaking of his highlight reel, the below video - 10 great goals from the 2020-21 season - may help you whittle down your favourite Messi moments at Barca.

    We also have a handy list of his top 10 most iconic moments, which you can check out here.

    Video content

    Video caption: Lionel Messi: Ten great goals for Barcelona
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball

    What is your favourite memory of Messi at Barcelona? Safe to say his highlight reel is fairly extensive.

    And how is your team's squad shaping up ahead of the new Premier League season? Where do they need to strengthen?

    Let us know your thoughts on Twitter using #bbcfootball.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Spurs move for Martinez'

    Daily Telegraph

    .
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph

    Tottenham's move for Inter Milan's £60m-rated striker Lautaro Martinez could pave the wave for Harry Kane's exit, according to the Daily Telegraph.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Forget the Euros'

    Daily Mirror

    .
    Copyright: Daily Mirror

    According to the Daily Mirror, Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City's England players to forget about the Euro 2020 defeat.

    It follows City's 1-0 defeat to Leicester in Saturday's Community Shield.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'High Nuno for Kane'

    Daily Express

    .
    Copyright: Daily Express

    There's plenty on Harry Kane's situation at Tottenham on the back page of the Daily Express.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Harry Plotter'

    Daily Star

    .
    Copyright: Daily Star

    Nuno Espirito Santo is having talks today with Harry Kane about his future, according to the Daily Star.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Messi left broken'

    Guardian

    Shall we have a look at Monday's papers?

    The Guardian says Lionel Messi has been left broken by his Barcelona exit.

    .
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. The new season is upon us

    Good morning!

    The new Premier League season is just four days away. I know, I'm excited too.

    Today looks like being an interesting one on the transfer front. We may have updates on Lionel Messi's future following his tearful farewell to Barcelona on Sunday, Harry Kane is reportedly set to meet Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo and Chelsea are hoping to land Romelu Lukaku for a club-record £97.5m.

    We'll also have reaction to the weekend's games as Leicester beat Manchester City in the Community Shield while Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool were in friendly action.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top