Live: Transfers and new season build-up

The big event today will be Lionel Messi's first Paris St-Germain news conference at around 10:00 BST.

In addition, the Premier League are hosting a launch day which is normally good for an interview or two. I once interviewed John O'Shea at the Premier League launch day and he guaranteed me Sunderland would not be in a relegation fight. There are no guarantees in football and the Black Cats duly were.

Then we have the small matter of Chelsea v Villarreal in Belfast for the Super Cup final.

Throw in the inevitable deal and it's double lively.