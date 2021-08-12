Live

Premier League build-up plus transfer latest

preview
366
viewing this page

Big signings, new bosses, fans return & VAR dialled back - all you need to know as Premier League kicks off

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ellie Thomason and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    We've had the Euros...

    Euro 2020 final
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Copa America...

    Copa America trophy
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Olympics...

    Olympic football gold medal winners
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Community Shield...

    Community ShielD
    Copyright: Getty Images

    And the Super Cup...

    Community Shield trophy
    Copyright: Getty Images

    That can only mean one thing. Just like that, the wait for the new Premier League season is almost over. Ready to do it all over again?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top