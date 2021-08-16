Premier League reaction as Spurs beat Man City, plus latest transfer news

Tottenham made light of the absence of unsettled Harry Kane to start the Premier League season with a win over champions Manchester City and their £100m man Jack Grealish.
Kane - heavily linked with a move to Manchester City - sat out this pulsating encounter but Pep Guardiola wasted no time in throwing in his British record signing from Aston Villa.
It was Son Heung-min who gave new manager Nuno Espirito Santo the perfect start to his reign with a low shot that snaked beyond Manchester City keeper Ederson 10 minutes after the break.
Spurs fully deserved their win as they survived a shaky opening phase to play with real purpose, already showing signs of the Nuno trademark with fierce defensive discipline allied to pace on the break.
- Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United
- Burnley 1-2 Brighton
- Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace
- Everton 3-1 Southampton
- Leicester 1-0 Wolves
- Watford 3-2 Aston Villa
- Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool
- Newcastle 2-4 West Ham
- Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City
David French: How often do we get no draws on the opening weekend of a EPL season.
I'm going to stick my neck out and go with not very often...
Grealish 'excellent' in defeat
Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City
With Harry Kane absent from the field, all eyes were on Manchester City's £100m signing Jack Grealish.
Despite the opening defeat, Pep Guardiola felt the England midfielder did an "excellent" job on Sunday.
This is what the City boss had to say.
Nuno 'very proud'
Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City
What a start for Nuno Espirito Santo as Tottenham manager.
The former Wolves boss said he was 'very proud' of his Spurs side after their opening home win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
Here's his post-match reaction.
'Spurs make light of absence of unsettled Kane'
Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Read BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty's report here.
'Are you watching Harry Kane?'
There's only one place to start following Sunday's results.
Chants of 'are you watching, Harry Kane?' reverberated around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
But will Tottenham's victory over Manchester City be enough to persuade the England striker to stay?
What happened?
Let's have a quick recap of what happened in the Premier League over the last three days
On Friday, Brentford celebrated the end of a 74-year top-flight absence with a 2-0 win over Arsenal.
That was followed on Saturday by:
Then, on Sunday...
Premier League opening weekend reaction
Good morning folks.
10 games.
34 goals.
A stunning win for the new boys on opening night and a defeat for the defending champions to finish things off.
The Premier League is well and truly back - and so are the fans!
There's so much to discuss, so let's get started.