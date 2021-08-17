Latest transfer and Premier League news: Kane, Abraham, Pogba and more

The Telegraph are reporting that Harry Kane has been included in Tottenham's 25-man squad for their Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday.
Pogba to join PSG on a free? - Gossip
A couple of interesting lines in today's gossip.
Paris St-Germain will offer Manchester United's 28-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba a deal worth £510,000 per week as they try to secure the World Cup winner on a free transfer next summer.(Independent)
Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 28, is hoping Manchester City will make a fresh British-record bid to sign him this week.(Telegraph)
Matt Gault and Deepak Mahay
'Kane could make Spurs return in European play-off'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Liverpool's England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 31, has reached an agreement in principal to sign a new long-term contract with the club.(The Athletic - subscription required)
Plus updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Martin Odegaard, Kylian Mbappe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
West Ham not giving up on Lingard
The Times
According to The Times, West Ham will make another attempt to sign Manchester United's Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal.
United reportedly value the 28-year-old at £25m.
Lingard scored nine goals in 16 games on loan at the Hammers last season.
'A premium Madrid at low cost'
Tuesday's back pages
Let's have a look at the papers.
Here's a good one from AS.
Real Madrid will look to beef up their squad with free transfers in 2022.
Who's on their wishlist? Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and Leon Goretzka, all of whom are out of contract next summer.
Wouldn't mind having those four on my five-a-side team.
Transfer Tuesday
A very good morning to you all.
There may not be a round of midweek Premier League games (sad face), but it promises to be another intriguing day in the transfer window.
Harry Kane remains a Tottenham player, but for how long?
Elsewhere, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is Rome-bound and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is reportedly set to sign a new deal.
Right, I have a coffee in front of me. Let's get cracking.