Premier League build-up and transfer latest

Speaking after the defeat, Nuno Espirito Santo said: "Nobody likes to not play good. The feelgood factor disappeared. This is football, ups and downs. The players have to bounce back.

"The decision was to try to give minutes to players, to get minutes on their legs and increase the levels of fitness," he said. "Of course things take some time.

"I would decide the same. We need all the players [this season]."

Nuno would not say if he will play a similar team for the second leg, adding he wanted to focus on Sunday's Premier League game with former club Wolves first.