Premier League build-up and transfer latest

Speaking after the defeat, Nuno Espirito Santo said: "Nobody likes to not play good. The feelgood factor disappeared. This is football, ups and downs. The players have to bounce back.
"The decision was to try to give minutes to players, to get minutes on their legs and increase the levels of fitness," he said. "Of course things take some time.
"I would decide the same. We need all the players [this season]."
Nuno would not say if he will play a similar team for the second leg, adding he wanted to focus on Sunday's Premier League game with former club Wolves first.
Spurs beaten in Portugal
FT: Pacos de Ferreira 1-0 Spurs
It was a less than ideal start to Tottenham's European campaign as Nuno's side were beaten 1-0 by Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg.
A poor Spurs side did not mange a single shot on target as Lucas Silva ran in behind Cristian Romero too easily to latch on to Nuno Santos' through ball and slot into the bottom corner for the only goal.
The entire starting XI from Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City - and Harry Kane - were left at home.
Speaking of Spurs, let's hear more on last night's defeat...
'We don't want to hear it'
Friday's back pages
Metro
Elsewhere, today's Metro leads on Jurgen Klopp criticising Liverpool fans after alleged homophobic chants were heard during the side's 3-0 victory at Norwich last Saturday. Burnley captain Ben Mee is also said to be angered by the booing of his side taking the knee. The pair say they don't want to hear it any more before the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday.
They've also gone with the line of Tottenham 'falling flat' in Portugal after their Europa Conference League play-off first leg defeat.
'I know my brain is deteriorating'
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Denis Law dominates the Daily Mirror back page, with the 1964 Ballon d'Or winner saying he wants to address his diagnosis now whilst he is still able to do so.
'United for the king'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express lead on Manchester United's show of support for Denis Law after the club legend's dementia diagnosis.
Before all of that, here's what today's papers are saying.
Good morning
Just like that another week is (nearly) over and the next round of Premier League fixtures is just around the corner.
We'll be hearing from 15 (fifteen!!!) managers today before this weekend's matches, plus reaction to last night's European action and of course all the latest transfer news.
Latest Post
You can read the report here.
Speaking of Spurs, let's hear more on last night's defeat...
Before all of that, here's what today's papers are saying.
Good morning
Just like that another week is (nearly) over and the next round of Premier League fixtures is just around the corner.
We'll be hearing from 15 (fifteen!!!) managers today before this weekend's matches, plus reaction to last night's European action and of course all the latest transfer news.
Let's get stuck into it...