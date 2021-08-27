Rangers & Celtic to learn Europa league draw fate

Some big names in there. Some cracking away trips if travel is allowed. Some past opponents to settle some scores with....
Pot 1: Lyon, Napoli, Leverkusen, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Olympiacos, Monaco, Braga
Pot 2: CELTIC, RANGERS, Frankfurt, Red Star Belgrade, Leicester City, Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, PSV
Pot 3: Marseille, Ludogorets, West Ham, Real Sociedad, Betis, Fenerbahce, Spartak Moscow, Sparta Prague
Pot 4: Rapid Vienna, Galatasaray, Legia Warsaw, Midtjylland, Ferencvaros, Royal Antwerp, Sturm Graz, Brondby
It's time for the draw
The group stage draw is nearly upon us. Lets hope it runs a little (a lot) quicker than yesterday's Champions League draw.
Steve Bruce confirms Longstaff close to Aberdeen move
Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is close to joining Aberdeen on loan, Magpies boss Steve Bruce has confirmed.
The 21-year-old, who famously scored the winner against Manchester United on his Premier League debut in October 2019, found his chances at St James' Park limited last season during which a contract wrangle and injuries hampered his progress.
"It's happened very, very quickly over the last couple of days," Bruce said
"We've said now for a good couple of weeks it's important for young Matty to go and play some football.
"He had a difficult year through one thing and another last year, so it's a great opportunity for him to go and play, it's quite as simple as that."
Live Reporting
Andrew Southwick
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter SNSCopyright: SNS
We interrupt this programme to make an important announcement...
A reminder of the pots
Some big names in there. Some cracking away trips if travel is allowed. Some past opponents to settle some scores with....
Pot 1: Lyon, Napoli, Leverkusen, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Olympiacos, Monaco, Braga
Pot 2: CELTIC, RANGERS, Frankfurt, Red Star Belgrade, Leicester City, Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, PSV
Pot 3: Marseille, Ludogorets, West Ham, Real Sociedad, Betis, Fenerbahce, Spartak Moscow, Sparta Prague
Pot 4: Rapid Vienna, Galatasaray, Legia Warsaw, Midtjylland, Ferencvaros, Royal Antwerp, Sturm Graz, Brondby
It's time for the draw
The group stage draw is nearly upon us. Lets hope it runs a little (a lot) quicker than yesterday's Champions League draw.
Steve Bruce confirms Longstaff close to Aberdeen move
Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is close to joining Aberdeen on loan, Magpies boss Steve Bruce has confirmed.
The 21-year-old, who famously scored the winner against Manchester United on his Premier League debut in October 2019, found his chances at St James' Park limited last season during which a contract wrangle and injuries hampered his progress.
"It's happened very, very quickly over the last couple of days," Bruce said
"We've said now for a good couple of weeks it's important for young Matty to go and play some football.
"He had a difficult year through one thing and another last year, so it's a great opportunity for him to go and play, it's quite as simple as that."
Celtic sign Irish defender Scales
Before the draw, lets catch up with some other news happening in Scottish football today.
Celtic have signed 23-year-old defender Liam Scales on a four-year deal from League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers.
The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has spent two years at Shamrock, making 50 appearances.
"Liam is a young player who has impressed us," said Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.
"We think he has the potential to have a big future at Celtic. He is an athletic defender who has the ability to play in a number of positions."
Read more
Europa League: What awaits Rangers & Celtic in group stage?
After anxious nights in Yerevan and Alkmaar, Rangers and Celtic both clinched their places in the Europa League group stages.
It will be Rangers and Celtic's fourth consecutive seasons in the groups, with both sides finding out their fates in the draw from 11:00 BST on Friday.
The Old Firm will both be in Pot 2, which means they cannot draw Braga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Red Star Belgrade, Leicester City, Lokomotiv Moscow and Genk. But who might they face..?
Pot 1: Lyon, Napoli, Leverkusen, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Olympiacos, Monaco, Braga
Pot 2: CELTIC, RANGERS, Frankfurt, Red Star Belgrade, Leicester City, Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, PSV
Pot 3: Marseille, Ludogorets, West Ham, Real Sociedad, Betis, Fenerbahce, Spartak Moscow, Sparta Prague
Pot 4: Rapid Vienna, Galatasaray, Legia Warsaw, Midtjylland, Ferencvaros, Royal Antwerp, Sturm Graz, Brondby
Get Involved: Tweet using #BBCSportScot
What did you make of St Johnstone and Aberdeen's exits?
Rangers and Celtic fans - who do you fancy in the draw? And what are you thinking ahead of Sunday's Old Firm derby?
Tweet us using #BBCSportScot
About last night...
It was three defeats and a draw for Scottish clubs in Europe on Thursday.
Rangers drew 0-0 away to Alashkert, though it was was enough to secure their Europa League group stage place 1-0 on aggregate.
They will be joined there by Celtic, with their 2-1 loss away to AZ Alkmaar not enough to stop them progressing.
However, St Johnstone finished their game with LAZK Linz of Austria with nine men as they went down 2-0 at McDiarmid Park.
And Aberdeen's 14-year wait to reach the group stage of a European competition continues after a 3-1 home loss to Azerbaijan's Qarabag ended their Europa Conference League involvement.
And then there were two...
Welcome to today's live text on a somewhat solemn day if you're a St Johnstone or Aberdeen supporter.
They, along with Hibernian, have all exited Europe before the group stage and miss out on today's group-stage draws.
Rangers and Celtic though will be in the Europa League draw at 11:00 BST and both will be in Pot 2.