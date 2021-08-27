Rangers & Celtic to learn Europa league draw fate

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is close to joining Aberdeen on loan, Magpies boss Steve Bruce has confirmed.

The 21-year-old, who famously scored the winner against Manchester United on his Premier League debut in October 2019, found his chances at St James' Park limited last season during which a contract wrangle and injuries hampered his progress.

"It's happened very, very quickly over the last couple of days," Bruce said

"We've said now for a good couple of weeks it's important for young Matty to go and play some football.

"He had a difficult year through one thing and another last year, so it's a great opportunity for him to go and play, it's quite as simple as that."