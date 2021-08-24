Live

Reaction to West Ham win and transfer latest

Latest transfer gossip | Follow your Premier League team on the BBC

Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay

  1. 'Clubs won't let players travel'

    The Times

    The Times gives a nod to West Ham's win, but their lead is the news that Manchester City and Liverpool will not be allowing players to travel for internationals in September due to reported quarantine rules.

    Times back page
    Copyright: The Times
  2. 'MicHail Antonio'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror lead gives a special mention to Antonio after his heroics last night, while also turning the focus on the issue of dementia in football after former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder Terry McDermott and Manchester United forward Denis Law were recently diagnosed.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Morror
  3. 'Off night for Foxes'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Metro

    The Metro lead on West Ham's win and focus on Ayoze Perez's sending off for his stamp on Pablo Fornals.

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
  4. Today's back pages

    Before anything else, lets take a look at today's back pages...

  5. Good morning!

    It's Tuesday, and you'll be waking up happy if you're a West Ham fan this morning!

    We'll be reacting to the Hammers going top of the Premier League after beating Leicester 4-1 at the London Stadium, Michail Antonio becoming their all time top Premier League goalscorer. We'll also have all the transfer news as the window enters the last week.

    Plus, press conferences and all the build up to the Carabao Cup second round matches this week.

    Michail Antonio celebrates scoring for West Ham against Leicester
    Copyright: Getty Images
