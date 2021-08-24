Reaction to West Ham win and transfer latest

The Times gives a nod to West Ham's win, but their lead is the news that Manchester City and Liverpool will not be allowing players to travel for internationals in September due to reported quarantine rules.
'MicHail Antonio'
Daily Mirror
The Mirror lead gives a special mention to Antonio after his heroics last night, while also turning the focus on the issue of dementia in football after former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder Terry McDermott and Manchester United forward Denis Law were recently diagnosed.
'Off night for Foxes'
Metro
The Metro lead on West Ham's win and focus on Ayoze Perez's sending off for his stamp on Pablo Fornals.
Before anything else, lets take a look at today's back pages...
Good morning!
It's Tuesday, and you'll be waking up happy if you're a West Ham fan this morning!
We'll be reacting to the Hammers going top of the Premier League after beating Leicester 4-1 at the London Stadium, Michail Antonio becoming their all time top Premier League goalscorer. We'll also have all the transfer news as the window enters the last week.
Plus, press conferences and all the build up to the Carabao Cup second round matches this week.
