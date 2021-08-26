Europa League play-off: AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (0-2 agg)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou tells BBC Sportsound: "We have put ourselves in a good position but know it's a tough contest here.

"Our form is good and the key thing will be what we do when we have the ball. If we can be really positive and take the game to AZ, we're always a threat going forward.

"If we just try to stop them for 90 minutes, we're asking for trouble.

"The players are gaining more and more confidence and the goals have been spread around several players, which will be important tonight."