AZ v Celtic
Europa League play-off: AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (0-2 agg)

preview
Live Reporting

Clive Lindsay

All times stated are UK

  1. Hart of revival

    AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)

    Celtic's six wins in a row have coincided with the arrival of former England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

    He will be hoping for a fifth clean sheet in Netherlands against AZ.

    Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart
    Copyright: SNS
  2. Celtic will 'take the game to AZ' - Postecoglou

    AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)

    Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou tells BBC Sportsound: "We have put ourselves in a good position but know it's a tough contest here.

    "Our form is good and the key thing will be what we do when we have the ball. If we can be really positive and take the game to AZ, we're always a threat going forward.

    "If we just try to stop them for 90 minutes, we're asking for trouble.

    "The players are gaining more and more confidence and the goals have been spread around several players, which will be important tonight."

    Ange Postecoglou
    Copyright: SNS
  3. MacKenzie Dons' only change

    Aberdeen v Qarabag (agg 0-1, 19:45)

    Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass makes just one change as his club seek group-stage football for the first time in 14 years.

    Right-back Jack MacKenzie is fit after missing Sunday's draw at Tynecastle, replacing injured forward Connor McLennan as Jonny Hayes is pushed further forward.

  4. Unbeaten records collide

    Aberdeen v Qarabag (agg 0-1, 19:45)

    After four wins in a row, Aberdeen have gone three games without a win.

    But all those came away from Pittodrie, where they have won all three - including two in Conference League qualifying.

    Qarabag arrive having beaten Sebail 3-0 on Saturday in their second game in the Premyer Liqa and are now unbeaten in seven games this season, including three away from home.

  5. LINE-UPS from Pittodrie Stadium

    Aberdeen v Qarabag (agg 0-1, 19:45)

    Aberdeen: Lewis, MacKenzie, Gallagher, McCrorie, Ramsay, Brown, Ferguson, Jenks, Ojo, Hayes, Ramirez.

    Substitutes: Woods, Ritchie, McGinn, Emmanuel-Thomas, Gurr, McGeouch, Gurr, Campbell, Ngwenya, Hancock.

    Qarabag: Magomedaliyev, Bayramov, Medvedev, Medina, Huseynov, Ibrahimli, Garayev, Kady, Zoubir, Romero, Sheydaev.

    Substitutes: Balayev, Arazli, Almeida, Mustafazade, Zamora, Ozobic, Gurbanli, Vesovic.

  6. Can Saints break home duck?

    St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)

    Despite all the euphoria about how well St Johnstone are doing, it should be noted that Callum Davidson's side have yet to win a game within 90 minutes this season.

    Their only win in seven came on penalties away to Arbroath in the Scottish League Cup.

    Saints have lost two out of their three games at McDiarmid Park - against Galatasaray in Europa League qualifying then to Dundee United in the Premiership on Sunday after a draw with Motherwell.

    LASK, who were held to a draw at home by Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday, are unbeaten in three away games this season domestically and in Europe.

  7. Seven in a row for Celtic?

    AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)

    Early concerns about three opening games without a win under new manage Ange Postecoglou have been replaced with the joy of six for Celtic.

    Six wins in a row and they travel to Netherlands on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

    AZ were without a domestic game over the weekend after their 2-0 defeat at Celtic Park and play their first competitive home game of the season after friendly wins over OFI Crete, Real Sociedad and Torino.

  8. Dons eye landmark

    Aberdeen v Qarabag (agg 0-1, 19.45)

    Tyrone Smith

    BBC Scotland at Pittodrie

    The final kick-off of the evening is a landmark game for Aberdeen. It is their 150th European tie and without a doubt it is their most important in many years

    It is 14 years since the Dons last played in the group stages of a European competition and Qarabag stand between them and the sizeable cash windfall progress in the Europa Conference League would unlock.

    It sounds straightforward, but it is far from that against the wily side from Azerbaijan who have shown year upon year that they know their way around the continental stage.

    That said, Aberdeen have plenty of reason to believe they can overturn the 1-0 first-leg deficit with home advantage and the backing of a noisy home support even if the bruising schedule of recent weeks has taken its toll on the injury-hit Dons squad.

  9. AZ make two changes

    AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)

    Sweden winger Jesper Karlsson and Norwegian right-back Aslak Fonn Witry return to the starting line-up for AZ, who haven't played since their first-leg defeat in Glasgow.

    Dropping to the bench are Albert Gudmundsson and Thijs Oosting.

  10. LASK boss expects 'intense fight'

    St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)

    Quote Message: The game is extremely important to both clubs. An extremely intense fight awaits us from the first minute from Dominik Thalhammer LASK head coach
    Dominik ThalhammerLASK head coach
    LASK head coach Dominik Thalhammer
    Copyright: SNS
    Dominik Thalhammer has been critical of St Johnstone, saying they were "disgusting" to play against because of their physicality and that will probably be posted on the home dressing-room
  11. Saints and LASK eye history

    St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)

    St Johnstone and LASK will both make history should they progress - although the marks they will achieve shows their contrasting European success rates.

    For the Perth side, it would be their first participation in a European group stage.

    For the visitors from Linz, it would be their third group stage in a row - a club record.

    St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon
    Copyright: SNS
    Liam Gordon misses out again for St Johnstone through injury
  12. Edouard makes way for Rogic

    AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)

    Tom Rogic comes in for striker Odsonne Edouard in Celtic's only change from the 6-0 Scottish Premiership rout of Dundee on Saturday.

    Kyogo Furuhashi leads the line for the visitors with support from Rogic and Ryan Christie.

    Winger James Forrest - who scored Celtic's second goal in the first-leg win over AZ - again misses out with a knock.

  13. Watch again: Rangers edge through

    FT: Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)

    Video content

    Highlights of Rangers Europa League play-off against Alashkert
  14. 'Confident' about Celtic

    AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)

    Pat Bonner

    Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: I am fairly confidence about Celtic as they made plenty of chances in the first leg. But a two-goal lead against any good Dutch team is never over
  15. LINE-UPS from AFAS Stadion

    AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)

    AZ Alkmaar: Verhulst, Sugawara, Martins Indi, Midtsjo, T Koopmeiners, De Wit, Karlsson, Witry, Aboukhlal, Pavlidis, Letschert.

    Substitutes: Reus, Hatzidiakos, Evjen, Clasie, Taabouni, Reijnders, Oosting, Gudmundsson, Beukema, Poku, P Koopmeiners.

    Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Welsh, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Turnbull, Abada, Rogic, Christie, Kyogo.

    Substitutes: Barkas, Bain, Bitton, Ajeti, Soro, Edouard, Bolingoli, Urhoghide, Shaw, Robterson, Montgomery.

  16. LINE-UPS from McDiarmid Park

    St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)

    St Johnstone: Clark, Rooney, Brown, Kerr, McCart, Booth, Davidson, McCann, O'Halloran, Middleton, Kane.

    Substitutes: Parish, Devine, May, Wotherspoon, Gilmour, Muller, Sinclair, Hendry, Ballantyne, Northcott, Craig, Denham.

    LASK: Schlager, Wiesinger, Andrade, Filipovic, Flecker, Hong, Michorl, Renner, Goiginger, Schmidt, Karamoko.

    Substitutes: Gebauer, Polster, Yannis, Raguz, Balic, Potzmann, Wild, Boller, Radulovic, Nakamura, Maresic.

  17. Three changes for LASK

    St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)

    LASK head coach Dominik Thalhammer makes three changes to the side that drew 1-1 at home to Hartberg on Saturday.

    Coming into defence is Philipp Wiesinger, Thomas Goiginger is in midfield, while weekend goalscorer Florian Flecker is on the wing.

    Out go Marvin Potzmann, Jan Boller and Husein Balic.

  18. Gordon misses out for Saints

    St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)

    St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson makes two changes to the side that suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Dundee United on Sunday.

    The big team news is that centre-back Liam Gordon hasn't been passed fit after missing the weekend loss.

    The two switches see Hayden Muller drop out of defence and Stevie May is missing from the attack.

    In come James Brown and forward Michael O'Halloran. Might Shaun Rooney move into the back three?

    Classy midfielder David Wotherspoon is only fit enough for the bench.

    Liam Gordon
    Copyright: SNS
    Callum Davidson said Liam Gordon had a "50/50" chance of making tonight's game
  19. Rangers reaction to come

    FT: Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)

    We'll start turning our attention to this evening's three games but will bring you any reaction from Rangers in Armenia if and when we get it.

  20. Three more and easy?

    FT: Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)

    That's one down - three to go?

    Rangers are through to the group stage of the Europa League, but will Celtic follow them after their match later against AZ Alkmaar?

    Meanwhile, St Johnstone are first up trying to reach the new Conference League group stage, with Aberdeen doing likewise later.

    Will there be four Scottish sides in the group stages? Vote thumbs up for yes, thumbs down for no.

    Rangers' Alfredo Morelos
    Copyright: SNS
    It was a frustrating night for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos
