Europa Conference League play-off: Aberdeen v Qarabag (0-1 agg)

Despite all the euphoria about how well St Johnstone are doing, it should be noted that Callum Davidson's side have yet to win a game within 90 minutes this season.

Their only win in seven came on penalties away to Arbroath in the Scottish League Cup.

Saints have lost two out of their three games at McDiarmid Park - against Galatasaray in Europa League qualifying then to Dundee United in the Premiership on Sunday after a draw with Motherwell.

LASK, who were held to a draw at home by Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday, are unbeaten in three away games this season domestically and in Europe.