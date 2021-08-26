Europa Conference League play-off: Aberdeen v Qarabag (0-1 agg)

Despite all the euphoria about how well St Johnstone are doing, it should be noted that Callum Davidson's side have yet to win a game within 90 minutes this season.
Their only win in seven came on penalties away to Arbroath in the Scottish League Cup.
Saints have lost two out of their three games at McDiarmid Park - against Galatasaray in Europa League qualifying then to Dundee United in the Premiership on Sunday after a draw with Motherwell.
LASK, who were held to a draw at home by Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday, are unbeaten in three away games this season domestically and in Europe.
Seven in a row for Celtic?
AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)
Early concerns about three opening games without a win under new manage Ange Postecoglou have been replaced with the joy of six for Celtic.
Six wins in a row and they travel to Netherlands on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.
AZ were without a domestic game over the weekend after their 2-0 defeat at Celtic Park and play their first competitive home game of the season after friendly wins over OFI Crete, Real Sociedad and Torino.
Dons eye landmark
Aberdeen v Qarabag (agg 0-1, 19.45)
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland at Pittodrie
The final kick-off of the evening is a landmark game for Aberdeen. It is their 150th
European tie and without a doubt it is their most important in many years
It is 14 years since the Dons last played in the group
stages of a European competition and Qarabag stand between them and the sizeable cash windfall
progress in the Europa Conference League would unlock.
It sounds straightforward, but it is far from that against
the wily side from Azerbaijan who have shown year upon year that they know
their way around the continental stage.
That said, Aberdeen have plenty of reason to believe they
can overturn the 1-0 first-leg deficit with home advantage and the backing of a noisy home support even if the bruising schedule of recent weeks has taken its toll on
the injury-hit Dons squad.
AZ make two changes
AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)
Sweden winger Jesper Karlsson and Norwegian right-back Aslak Fonn Witry return to the starting line-up for AZ, who haven't played since their first-leg defeat in Glasgow.
Dropping to the bench are Albert Gudmundsson and Thijs Oosting.
LASK boss expects 'intense fight'
St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)
Quote Message: The game is extremely important to both clubs. An extremely intense fight awaits us from the first minute from Dominik Thalhammer LASK head coach
The game is extremely important to both clubs. An extremely intense fight awaits us from the first minute
Saints and LASK eye history
St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)
St Johnstone and LASK will both make history should they progress - although the marks they will achieve shows their contrasting European success rates.
For the Perth side, it would be their first participation in a European group stage.
For the visitors from Linz, it would be their third group stage in a row - a club record.
Edouard makes way for Rogic
AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)
Tom Rogic comes in for striker Odsonne Edouard in Celtic's only change from the 6-0 Scottish Premiership rout of Dundee on Saturday.
Kyogo Furuhashi leads the line for the visitors with support from Rogic and Ryan Christie.
Winger James Forrest - who scored Celtic's second goal in the first-leg win over AZ - again misses out with a knock.
Watch again: Rangers edge through
FT: Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
'Confident' about Celtic
AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: I am fairly confidence about Celtic as they made plenty of chances in the first leg. But a two-goal lead against any good Dutch team is never over
I am fairly confidence about Celtic as they made plenty of chances in the first leg. But a two-goal lead against any good Dutch team is never over
LINE-UPS from AFAS Stadion
AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)
AZ Alkmaar: Verhulst, Sugawara, Martins Indi, Midtsjo, T Koopmeiners, De Wit, Karlsson, Witry, Aboukhlal, Pavlidis, Letschert.
LASK head coach Dominik Thalhammer makes three changes to the side that drew 1-1 at home to Hartberg on Saturday.
Coming into defence is Philipp Wiesinger, Thomas Goiginger is in midfield, while weekend goalscorer Florian Flecker is on the wing.
Out go Marvin Potzmann, Jan Boller and Husein Balic.
Gordon misses out for Saints
St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson makes two changes to the side that suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Dundee United on Sunday.
The big team news is that centre-back Liam Gordon hasn't been passed fit after missing the weekend loss.
The two switches see Hayden Muller drop out of defence and Stevie May is missing from the attack.
In come James Brown and forward Michael O'Halloran. Might Shaun Rooney move into the back three?
Classy midfielder David Wotherspoon is only fit enough for the bench.
Rangers reaction to come
FT: Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
We'll start turning our attention to this evening's three games but will bring you any reaction from Rangers in Armenia if and when we get it.
Three more and easy?
FT: Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
That's one down - three to go?
Rangers are through to the group stage of the Europa League, but will Celtic follow them after their match later against AZ Alkmaar?
Meanwhile, St Johnstone are first up trying to reach the new Conference League group stage, with Aberdeen doing likewise later.
Will there be four Scottish sides in the group stages? Vote thumbs up for yes, thumbs down for no.
Very 'blah' by Rangers
FT: Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
Quote Message: It was a very blah performance from Rangers, but they are through. They are a side still looking to find their form, but it is a good night for them considering the Covid issue because they got the job done
It was a very blah performance from Rangers, but they are through. They are a side still looking to find their form, but it is a good night for them considering the Covid issue because they got the job done
FULL-TIME Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
Rangers overcome Alashkert - and their Covid outbreak - to reach the Europa League group stage for a fourth season running.
However, it wasn't as easy as it as they would have hoped - or probably should have been - considering their hosts' poor recent form and having to play much of the game down to 10 men.
Steven Gerrard will have been hiding behind the sofa back home in Scotland and will be a concerned man ahead of Sunday's first Old Firm derby of the season with Celtic.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
So close to a Rangers goal at last, but Joe Aribo is denied by the woodwork for a second time in the game.
The midfielder's long-range strike comes off the crossbar.
Post update
Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
Just how stretched Rangers have been by that Covid outbreak is emphasised by the fact that they have only used one - the experienced Cedric Itten from a bench full of teenagers.
Rangers not taking advantage
Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
Craig Levein
Former Scotland manager on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: For five minutes now, Rangers have looked like they are the team with 10 men
For five minutes now, Rangers have looked like they are the team with 10 men
Live Reporting
Clive Lindsay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Can Saints break home duck?
St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)
Despite all the euphoria about how well St Johnstone are doing, it should be noted that Callum Davidson's side have yet to win a game within 90 minutes this season.
Their only win in seven came on penalties away to Arbroath in the Scottish League Cup.
Saints have lost two out of their three games at McDiarmid Park - against Galatasaray in Europa League qualifying then to Dundee United in the Premiership on Sunday after a draw with Motherwell.
LASK, who were held to a draw at home by Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday, are unbeaten in three away games this season domestically and in Europe.
Seven in a row for Celtic?
AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)
Early concerns about three opening games without a win under new manage Ange Postecoglou have been replaced with the joy of six for Celtic.
Six wins in a row and they travel to Netherlands on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.
AZ were without a domestic game over the weekend after their 2-0 defeat at Celtic Park and play their first competitive home game of the season after friendly wins over OFI Crete, Real Sociedad and Torino.
Dons eye landmark
Aberdeen v Qarabag (agg 0-1, 19.45)
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland at Pittodrie
The final kick-off of the evening is a landmark game for Aberdeen. It is their 150th European tie and without a doubt it is their most important in many years
It is 14 years since the Dons last played in the group stages of a European competition and Qarabag stand between them and the sizeable cash windfall progress in the Europa Conference League would unlock.
It sounds straightforward, but it is far from that against the wily side from Azerbaijan who have shown year upon year that they know their way around the continental stage.
That said, Aberdeen have plenty of reason to believe they can overturn the 1-0 first-leg deficit with home advantage and the backing of a noisy home support even if the bruising schedule of recent weeks has taken its toll on the injury-hit Dons squad.
AZ make two changes
AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)
Sweden winger Jesper Karlsson and Norwegian right-back Aslak Fonn Witry return to the starting line-up for AZ, who haven't played since their first-leg defeat in Glasgow.
Dropping to the bench are Albert Gudmundsson and Thijs Oosting.
LASK boss expects 'intense fight'
St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)
Saints and LASK eye history
St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)
St Johnstone and LASK will both make history should they progress - although the marks they will achieve shows their contrasting European success rates.
For the Perth side, it would be their first participation in a European group stage.
For the visitors from Linz, it would be their third group stage in a row - a club record.
Edouard makes way for Rogic
AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)
Tom Rogic comes in for striker Odsonne Edouard in Celtic's only change from the 6-0 Scottish Premiership rout of Dundee on Saturday.
Kyogo Furuhashi leads the line for the visitors with support from Rogic and Ryan Christie.
Winger James Forrest - who scored Celtic's second goal in the first-leg win over AZ - again misses out with a knock.
Watch again: Rangers edge through
FT: Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
'Confident' about Celtic
AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
LINE-UPS from AFAS Stadion
AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)
AZ Alkmaar: Verhulst, Sugawara, Martins Indi, Midtsjo, T Koopmeiners, De Wit, Karlsson, Witry, Aboukhlal, Pavlidis, Letschert.
Substitutes: Reus, Hatzidiakos, Evjen, Clasie, Taabouni, Reijnders, Oosting, Gudmundsson, Beukema, Poku, P Koopmeiners.
Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Welsh, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Turnbull, Abada, Rogic, Christie, Kyogo.
Substitutes: Barkas, Bain, Bitton, Ajeti, Soro, Edouard, Bolingoli, Urhoghide, Shaw, Robterson, Montgomery.
LINE-UPS from McDiarmid Park
St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)
St Johnstone: Clark, Rooney, Brown, Kerr, McCart, Booth, Davidson, McCann, O'Halloran, Middleton, Kane.
Substitutes: Parish, Devine, May, Wotherspoon, Gilmour, Muller, Sinclair, Hendry, Ballantyne, Northcott, Craig, Denham.
LASK: Schlager, Wiesinger, Andrade, Filipovic, Flecker, Hong, Michorl, Renner, Goiginger, Schmidt, Karamoko.
Substitutes: Gebauer, Polster, Yannis, Raguz, Balic, Potzmann, Wild, Boller, Radulovic, Nakamura, Maresic.
Three changes for LASK
St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)
LASK head coach Dominik Thalhammer makes three changes to the side that drew 1-1 at home to Hartberg on Saturday.
Coming into defence is Philipp Wiesinger, Thomas Goiginger is in midfield, while weekend goalscorer Florian Flecker is on the wing.
Out go Marvin Potzmann, Jan Boller and Husein Balic.
Gordon misses out for Saints
St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson makes two changes to the side that suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Dundee United on Sunday.
The big team news is that centre-back Liam Gordon hasn't been passed fit after missing the weekend loss.
The two switches see Hayden Muller drop out of defence and Stevie May is missing from the attack.
In come James Brown and forward Michael O'Halloran. Might Shaun Rooney move into the back three?
Classy midfielder David Wotherspoon is only fit enough for the bench.
Rangers reaction to come
FT: Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
We'll start turning our attention to this evening's three games but will bring you any reaction from Rangers in Armenia if and when we get it.
Three more and easy?
FT: Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
That's one down - three to go?
Rangers are through to the group stage of the Europa League, but will Celtic follow them after their match later against AZ Alkmaar?
Meanwhile, St Johnstone are first up trying to reach the new Conference League group stage, with Aberdeen doing likewise later.
Will there be four Scottish sides in the group stages? Vote thumbs up for yes, thumbs down for no.
Very 'blah' by Rangers
FT: Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
FULL-TIME Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
Rangers overcome Alashkert - and their Covid outbreak - to reach the Europa League group stage for a fourth season running.
However, it wasn't as easy as it as they would have hoped - or probably should have been - considering their hosts' poor recent form and having to play much of the game down to 10 men.
Steven Gerrard will have been hiding behind the sofa back home in Scotland and will be a concerned man ahead of Sunday's first Old Firm derby of the season with Celtic.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
So close to a Rangers goal at last, but Joe Aribo is denied by the woodwork for a second time in the game.
The midfielder's long-range strike comes off the crossbar.
Post update
Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
Just how stretched Rangers have been by that Covid outbreak is emphasised by the fact that they have only used one - the experienced Cedric Itten from a bench full of teenagers.
Rangers not taking advantage
Alashkert 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
Craig Levein
Former Scotland manager on BBC Sportsound