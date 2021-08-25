Live

Carabao Cup reaction & latest transfer news

Steve Sutcliffe and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    How many did Arsenal win by at West Brom last season? Be interesting to see how they go this evening.

  2. Post update

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Today's Star has gone with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta calling on his big-name stars to dig his side out of a hole and save him from the sack.

    Star
    Copyright: Star
  3. 'Premier League clubs defy Fifa in red-list battle'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    More of the same in the Telegraph.

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
  4. Red list red cards

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror leads with the same line, basically Premier League clubs putting a stop to 60 players travelling to red-zone countries for the World Cup qualifiers.

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
  5. League defies Fifa with travel ban

    Wednesday's back pages

    Metro

    The Metro goes with the story around the Premier League backing its clubs in not sending their players to red-list countries in the upcoming international window.

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
  6. Today's back pages

    Time to take a look at what is making the newspaper headlines today...

  7. Post update

    You can read reports from all of Tuesday's matches on the BBC Sport website.

    There are three more EFL Cup second-round ties coming up on Wednesday, with all three involving Premier League teams.

    Newcastle host Burnley, Southampton travel to Newport and Arsenal visit West Brom.

  8. Post update

    Oldham, Wigan, Cheltenham and Wycombe all came through penalty shootout's on Tuesday night to move into the third round of the EFL Cup.

    They'll be joined by the three winners from this evening's ties and the seven Premier League teams who are in European competitions, in the next round.

  9. Vieira's wait for a win as Crystal Palace boss goes on

    Watford 1-0 Crystal Palace

    Patrick Vieira
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Less so for Patrick Vieira is still waiting for his first win as Crystal Palace boss.

    The Eagles are also yet to score in their first three games under their new French manager and slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Watford on Tuesday.

    Meanwhile, Brentford's solid start to the campaign continued with a 3-1 win over Forest Green Rovers.

  10. Archer stars on senior bow

    Barrow 0-6 Aston Villa

    Cameron Archer
    Copyright: Getty Images

    One senior game. Three goals.

    Definitely a good night's work for Aston Villa's 19-year-old forward Cameron Archer.

  11. Post update

    Anwar El Ghazi celebrates
    Copyright: Getty Images

    There were some pretty resounding wins for Premier League teams in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

    Aston Villa thrashed Barrow 6-0, Norwich won by the same score at home to Bournemouth and Bruno Lage secured his first win as Wolves boss with a 4-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

    Elsewhere Leeds beat Crewe 3-0, Everton won 2-1 at Huddersfield and Brighton won 2-0 at Cardiff.

  12. Welcome

    Hello everyone.

    We've got plenty to wade through this morning.

    Loads of young players, a smattering of drama but no major shocks. Yep, Tuesday saw 22 ties in the Carabao Cup. We'll get to those shortly.

    And what's all this about Real Madrid making a move for Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe?

    Oh and Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City? Really? We'll have all the latest transfer gossip and plenty more.

