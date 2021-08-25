Carabao Cup reaction & latest transfer news

How many did Arsenal win by at West Brom last season? Be interesting to see how they go this evening.
Today's Star has gone with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta calling on his big-name stars to dig his side out of a hole and save him from the sack.
'Premier League clubs defy Fifa in red-list battle'
More of the same in the Telegraph.
Red list red cards
The Mirror leads with the same line, basically Premier League clubs putting a stop to 60 players travelling to red-zone countries for the World Cup qualifiers.
League defies Fifa with travel ban
The Metro goes with the story around the Premier League backing its clubs in not sending their players to red-list countries in the upcoming international window.
Time to take a look at what is making the newspaper headlines today...
You can read reports from all of Tuesday's matches on the BBC Sport website.
There are three more EFL Cup second-round ties coming up on Wednesday, with all three involving Premier League teams.
Newcastle host Burnley, Southampton travel to Newport and Arsenal visit West Brom.
Oldham, Wigan, Cheltenham and Wycombe all came through penalty shootout's on Tuesday night to move into the third round of the EFL Cup.
They'll be joined by the three winners from this evening's ties and the seven Premier League teams who are in European competitions, in the next round.
Vieira's wait for a win as Crystal Palace boss goes on
Watford 1-0 Crystal Palace
Less so for Patrick Vieira is still waiting for his first win as Crystal Palace boss.
The Eagles are also yet to score in their first three games under their new French manager and slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Watford on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Brentford's solid start to the campaign continued with a 3-1 win over Forest Green Rovers.
Archer stars on senior bow
Barrow 0-6 Aston Villa
One senior game. Three goals.
Definitely a good night's work for Aston Villa's 19-year-old forward Cameron Archer.
There were some pretty resounding wins for Premier League teams in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.
Aston Villa thrashed Barrow 6-0, Norwich won by the same score at home to Bournemouth and Bruno Lage secured his first win as Wolves boss with a 4-0 win at Nottingham Forest.
Elsewhere Leeds beat Crewe 3-0, Everton won 2-1 at Huddersfield and Brighton won 2-0 at Cardiff.
Welcome
Hello everyone.
We've got plenty to wade through this morning.
Loads of young players, a smattering of drama but no major shocks. Yep, Tuesday saw 22 ties in the Carabao Cup. We'll get to those shortly.
And what's all this about Real Madrid making a move for Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe?
Oh and Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City? Really? We'll have all the latest transfer gossip and plenty more.