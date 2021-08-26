Transfer latest, Carabao Cup reaction and Premier League news conferences

Debutant Wayne Hennessey was the hero for the Clarets, saving well from Jeff Hendrick, Dwight Gayle and Javier Manquillo in normal time, before saving two penalties in the shootout as Sean Dyche's side squeezed through.
'A bit of happiness'
West Brom 0-6 Arsenal
'A bit of happiness. Thanks to the Fans That came and supported us' says the Gunners skipper on his Instagram.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, starting his first game of the season after recovering from coronavirus, rediscovered his goalscoring touch with a hat-trick, while there were further goals for Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette.
It could have been even more too, with Pepe and Martin Odegaard both hitting the woodwork.
Good morning
Welcome - it's going to be a busy one today.
There were some thumping results in the Carabao Cup last night and some tasty-looking ties in the third round draw - stand by for all the reaction.
We will bring you all the latest transfer rumours as we edge towards the deadline.
There's also three Premier League news conferences, an England squad announcement and European qualifying play-offs to look forward to.
'I'm staying' says Kane, 'I'm going' says Pep
'Nuno elated after Harry says he won't leave'
Post update
Let's have a quick look at some of this morning's back pages, with one player in particular splashed across most of them...
Man Utd host West Ham in round three
With all the ties complete, it was then third round draw time - and some intriguing ties were picked out of the hat last night.
The most notable match is probably David Moyes' West Ham travelling to Manchester United - the club that sacked him in 2014 after 10 months in charge.
There's three other all Premier League ties as Tottenham face Wolves, Chelsea host Aston Villa and Norwich City welcome Liverpool.
Four-time defending champions Manchester City meanwhile will host League One side Wycombe.
Head over here to see the draw in full.
Clarets edge through after shootout
Newcastle 0-0 Burnley (Burnley win 4-3 on penalties)
Arsenal and Southampton clearly kept all the goals to themselves, because there was not much going on between Newcastle and Burnley.
Record-breaking Saints
Newport 0-8 Southampton
You thought Arsenal's result was convincing - then along came Southampton.
Yep, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side hit EIGHT against League Two Newport, the biggest away victory in the club's 135-year history.
Mohamed Elyounoussi hit a hat-trick and Armando Broja scored twice, with further strikes from Nathan Tella, Kyle Walker-Peters and Nathan Redmond wrapping up the win.
Newport have a decent recent record of causing cup shocks as well, but this is a night they will want to forget.
'A really positive night'
West Brom 0-6 Arsenal
Some relief for Arsenal then after defeats in their opening two games of the season.
It was a much-changed West Brom side, featuring five teenagers, but the Gunners still needed to get the job done.
"When you lose a game, as quick as possible you have to win," said boss Mikel Arteta.
"Today's game is going to give us some confidence. We had players who played some first minutes.
"Auba [Aubameyang] after his Covid, to get some minutes and score three goals for his confidence is going to be great. Overall I think a really positive night."
Next up? Manchester City away on Saturday....
Gunners hit six
