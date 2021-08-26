Transfer latest, Carabao Cup reaction and Premier League news conferences

With all the ties complete, it was then third round draw time - and some intriguing ties were picked out of the hat last night.

The most notable match is probably David Moyes' West Ham travelling to Manchester United - the club that sacked him in 2014 after 10 months in charge.

There's three other all Premier League ties as Tottenham face Wolves, Chelsea host Aston Villa and Norwich City welcome Liverpool.

Four-time defending champions Manchester City meanwhile will host League One side Wycombe.

Head over here to see the draw in full.