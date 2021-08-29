Ligue 1 live: Messi on PSG bench at Reims

A lovely move from Reims as Ilan Kebbal finds El Bilal Toure with a lovely reserve ball. Marquinhos slides in and Toure lashes his shot into the side-netting. A poor finish really.
Emlyn Begley
All times stated are UK
Reims 0-0 PSG
Reims 0-0 PSG
Almost brilliant from Kylian Mbappe, he takes the ball with his heel, swivels and shoots into the side-netting.
That came after Reims tried to play their way out of defence. If I was a Reims defender around some of these attackers, I'd be wanting to get the ball as far away as possible.
Prince Gyimah: Messi will score at least 40 goals in all competitions.
Reims 0-0 PSG
Ambitious from Reims striker El Bilal Toure, who sees Keylor Navas off his line, and tries to lob him from the edge of the box when the ball is bouncing.
Good idea, poor execution and it's well wide.
Reims 0-0 PSG
Chop. Idrissa Gueye of PSG hacks down a Reims player and is lucky to avoid a yellow.
Andy White: I think Messi will play limited time in Ligue 1 and play every minute of the Champions League. Does he really need to play on a cold Tuesday night in January in Rennes?
Reims 0-0 PSG
Reims had only sold 6,000 tickets for this game before Lionel Messi joined. Now it's a sell-out crowd of over 20,000.
Tickets on the black market have been going for about 6,000 euros.
Reims 0-0 PSG
Reims have done most of the attacking in the opening four minutes. No chances yet.
Reims 0-0 PSG
Never seen that before. The Reims player appeared to kick the ball twice from his kick-off so PSG get a free-kick after one second.
KICK-OFF
Reims 0-0 PSG
Here we go. A rowdy atmosphere at Reims.
Reims v PSG (19:45 BST)
It is Neymar's first PSG game of the season. His last match was losing to Lionel Messi in the Copa America final.
Reims v PSG (19:45 BST)
Kylian Mbappe starting is noteworthy enough.
Real Madrid have made a 160m euros (£137m) bid to sign the Paris St-Germain forward, 22 - although it has been rejected.
His contract runs out next summer - and he is thought to be interested in joining the Spanish side.
Mbappe has scored 133 goals in 174 games for PSG and won three Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups.
If Real up their bid, this could be the only game to feature Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi.
How did Messi end up at PSG?
Reims v PSG (19:45 BST)
I probably barely need to build this up. You all know the deal.
Argentine Lionel Messi, 34, joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old and scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for the club.
He has won six Ballons d'Or - also a record - and is considered one of the greatest footballers ever.
He left Barca this summer because the club could not afford to keep him under La Liga financial fair play rules.
A few days later he joined mega-rich PSG on a two-year deal.
How does it feel to watch Lionel Messi play for PSG?
How many goals will he score this season in Ligue 1?
Will Messi make his debut today?
Reims v PSG (19:45 BST)
"He is going to be on the bench, he arrived later, he is working hard," PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino told Amazon.
"He could have some minutes."
Messi's last game was the Copa America final, with Argentina beating Brazil on 11 July.
This is PSG's fifth game of the season in all competitions.
Team news
Reims v PSG (19:45 BST)
Lionel Messi is named on the bench for PSG with Neymar, Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe up front.
Of their big-name summer free transfers, only Gini Wijnaldum starts. Gianluigi Donnarumma is on the bench and Sergio Ramos is still injured.
PSG: Navas, Hakimi, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Diallo, Wijnaldum, Gueye, Verratti, Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar. Subs: Kimpembe, Paredes, Danilo, Draxler, Kalimuendo-Muinga, Messi, Ebimbe, Donnarumma.
Reims: Rajkovic, Gravillon, Faes, Abdelhamid, Foket, Munetsi, Cassama, Lopy, Kebbal, Mbuku, Toure. Subs: Konan, Flips, Doucoure, Berisha, Diouf, Van Bergen, Ekitike, Cafaro.
The time is here
Reims v PSG (19:45 BST)
The day many of us thought would never, ever come is here.
Lionel Messi, for the first time in his career, will play a club game for someone other than Barcelona.
If he comes off the bench that is...
Welcome to live text commentary as Paris St-Germain visit Reims in Ligue 1.