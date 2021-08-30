Premier League reaction & latest transfer news

Wolves manager Bruno Lage wants his side to continue to "play the way we are playing" despite the 1-0 defeat by Manchester United.
The result leaves his side goalless from their opening three Premier League games.
Should Man Utd winner have been ruled out?
Wolves 0-1 Manchester United
So, what do you think?
Should Pogba have been penalised for a foul on Ruben Neves?
Judge for yourselves.
Match of the Day 2 pundits Jermaine Jenas and Dion Dublin discuss whether Manchester United's winner over Wolves should have been ruled out.
Either way it stood and United are now unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League away games which is a new record for the longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history. Pretty impressive.
Solskjaer praises 'special' Greenwood in hard-fought victory
Wolves 0-1 Manchester United
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it was a great result for his side and praises "special" Mason Greenwood.
Greenwood scores late Man Utd winner at Wolves
Wolves 0-1 Manchester United
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
So, no Cristiano Ronaldo yet at Manchester United but they got on with things with victory over Wolves yesterday.
Mason Greenwood's late strike snatched all three points for United.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were second-best to a lively Wolves for long periods before Greenwood' contentious late winner.
Wolves felt Ruben Neves was fouled by Paul Pogba in the build-up but the goal was allowed to stand.
'Viva Ronaldo'
Wolves 0-1 Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo may have been in Portugal, but he was everywhere at Molineux.
The striker is set to complete a stunning return to Manchester United before transfer deadline day and, even though he is in Lisbon having a medical, his presence was felt before, during and after Sunday's 1-0 win against Wolves.
United fans were in a carnival mood, celebrating the imminent arrival of one of their greatest, and it was an outpouring of love rarely seen for any player.
Mason Greenwood scored the only goal 10 minutes from time to make it seven points from nine for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.
Graeme Souness has accused Paul Pogba of attempting a potentially 'leg-breaking' tackle on Wolves' Ruben Neves in the lead up to Manchester United's winner yesterday. That's in today's Telegraph.
TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
'Solskjaer insists title rivals must not write off old Ronaldo'
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
Manchester United manage Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Cristiano Ronaldo will relish the challenge of proving age is just a number on his Premier League return in today's Guardian.
GuardianCopyright: Guardian
'Ron will raise bar'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express lead on Paul Pogba hailing the return of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.
ExpressCopyright: Express
Today's back pages
First let's take a look at what is making the headlines in some of the newspapers today...
Good morning
What a way for the Premier League to head into its first break! Manchester City piled misery on their former assistant manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea couldn't be separated at Anfield and Manchester United grabbed a late win at Wolves.
We'll have all the reaction for you, plus news on Cristiano Ronaldo as he edges closer to his Old Trafford return and more transfer news as it happens.
'Hurry up, Cristiano'
Monday's back pages
i Newspaper
The i newspaper goes with some more Ronaldo related headlines saying Manchester United need him despite Mason Greenwood's late winner against Wolves yesterday.
