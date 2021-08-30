Premier League reaction & latest transfer news

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been in Portugal, but he was everywhere at Molineux.

The striker is set to complete a stunning return to Manchester United before transfer deadline day and, even though he is in Lisbon having a medical, his presence was felt before, during and after Sunday's 1-0 win against Wolves.

United fans were in a carnival mood, celebrating the imminent arrival of one of their greatest, and it was an outpouring of love rarely seen for any player.

Mason Greenwood scored the only goal 10 minutes from time to make it seven points from nine for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

