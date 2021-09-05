Watch: SWPL1 - Glasgow City v Motherwell - rampant hosts three up early on

After significant investment in the last year from both sides, expectations were raised about the possibility of the Old Firm challenging City for top spot.
In a three-way fight for the title last season, Celtic finished second; splitting City and their old adversaries, Rangers.
Both teams have strengthened again this summer the most notable signing being Scotland striker Jane Ross arriving at Rangers from Manchester United, while Celtic have brought in seven new first team players.
Can anyone stop City?
A new season begins, but the question remains the same - can anyone topple champions Glasgow City?
Defending their 14th consecutive title they still look a good bet for top spot but there's been much change for the champions this summer.
Head Coach Scott Booth left for Birmingham City while club greats Leanne Ross and Leanne Crichton have moved into coaching roles at City and Motherwell respectively.
The SWPL returns!
It hasn't been that long since last season ended but the SWPL returns this weekend!
We'll have live action from Glasgow City v Motherwell (13:00) follow by Aberdeen v Celtic (16:10) as well as updates from the other games in the SWPL1.
GOAL Glasgow City 3-0 Motherwell
Ode Fulutudilu
Ode Fulutudilu rounds Khym Ramsey and puts City well in control of this game.
GOAL Hibernian 3-0 Spartans
Michaela McAlonie
Michaela McAlonie scores against her former club slotting home from close range from a corner.
Post update
Glasgow City 2-0 Motherwell
Another summer acquisition for Glasgow City impresses as Tyler Dodds races down the line skips past Eilidh Martin to win a corner.
Claire Walsh gets her head to it again but ti's well blocked this time.
Post update
Glasgow City 2-0 Motherwell
Another new addition for City Vital Kats is running the show here probing with shots and through balls from the edge of the box.
It feels like a matter of time before City add another here.
GOAL Glasgow City 2-0 Motherwell
Claire Walsh
City's lightning quick start continues as new signing Claire Walsh heads in from a corner.
This could be a long afternoon for Motherwell at this rate...
GOAL Glasgow City 1-0 Motherwell
Priscilla Chinchilla
Wow, that's how you start a title defence!
Glasgow City steal the ball high up, Vital Kats plays in Priscilla Chinchilla who rounds Khym Ramsey and slots home
KICK-OFF
Glasgow City 0-0 Motherwell
We're underway at Petershill Park.
Remember you can watch the game live at the top of this page.
HALF-TIME Hibernian 2-0 Spartans
The league season is already up and running with Hibs taking on Spartans in the early game.
Hibs have the half-time lead thanks to strikes from Alexa Coyle and Colette Cavanagh.
LINE-UPS from Petershill Park
Glasgow City v Motherwell (13:00)
