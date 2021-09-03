World Cup qualifying reaction

England's win dominates the back page of the Metro, calling them 'Cup Kings' as the main picture shows Declan Rice pretending to take a celebratory drink from one of the cups thrown onto the pitch during the victory.
We'll carry on looking back at last night's action but before we do let's see what some of the papers have had to say this morning.
Northern Ireland claim big away win
Northern Ireland secured a vital 4-1 victory in Lithuania last night to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.
Daniel Ballard opened the scoring and Conor Washington netted a penalty before Rolandas Baravykas pulled one back for the hosts.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell then saved a Arvydas Novikovas spot-kick, with Shayne Lavery restoring the under-strength visitors' two-goal margin. Paddy McNair completed the scoring with Northern Ireland's second penalty.
The victory was a first in Group C for Ian Baraclough's men, and a first in 90 competitive minutes for the manager, who opened the campaign with a 2-0 defeat away to Italy before a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Bulgaria.
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham were both targeted.
The Football Association said in a statement: "It is extremely disappointing to hear reports of discriminatory actions towards some of our England players.
"We will be asking Fifa to investigate the matter. We continue to support the players and staff in our collective determination to highlight and tackle discrimination in all its forms."
England win but racism overshadows Three Lions game
England consolidated their position of power in pursuit of a place at next year's World Cup in Qatar with a hugely impressive victory against Hungary in a hostile and often unsavoury atmosphere in Budapest.
Gareth Southgate's side made it four wins from four qualifying games to open up a five-point lead over Poland, who England face in Warsaw after Sunday's meeting with Andorra at Wembley, at the top of Group I.
In a match which contained several flashpoints in the crowd, including loud jeering when England's players took the knee before kick-off, objects being thrown and racist chanting, they came through a mediocre first half to take total control after the break and run out easy winners.
Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice all scored as England maintained their 100% record in qualifying and sit top of Group I with 12 points.
England condemn racist abuse in Hungary
England condemned as "completely unacceptable" the racist abuse directed towards their players during last night's win in Budapest.
England win but racism overshadows Three Lions game
Good morning!
Euro 2020 barely feels like two minutes ago but things move fast in the world of football.
The new Premier League season is well under way but international football has been the focus this week as qualifying for next year's World Cup resumed.
Both England and Northern Ireland secured big wins, but there were some surprising results elsewhere.
Let's get stuck in.