World Cup qualifying reaction

Northern Ireland secured a vital 4-1 victory in Lithuania last night to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Daniel Ballard opened the scoring and Conor Washington netted a penalty before Rolandas Baravykas pulled one back for the hosts.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell then saved a Arvydas Novikovas spot-kick, with Shayne Lavery restoring the under-strength visitors' two-goal margin. Paddy McNair completed the scoring with Northern Ireland's second penalty.

The victory was a first in Group C for Ian Baraclough's men, and a first in 90 competitive minutes for the manager, who opened the campaign with a 2-0 defeat away to Italy before a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Bulgaria.