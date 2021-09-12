Watch: SWPL1 - Hamilton v Rangers & Celtic v Glasgow City

You have a choice of watching this afternoon with Hamilton Academical taking on Rangers on BBC Sport Scotland, while Celtic face Glasgow City on BBC Alba and both are available to watch at the top of this page.
We'll also give you updates from Motherwell v Hibernian but first lets bring you news of the earlier results in SWPL1.
Live Reporting
Matthew Reed
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
Spartans comeback to defeat Hearts
FT: Spartans 3-1 Hearts
Spartans also grabbed their first three points of the season as they came from behind to beat Hearts.
Claire Delworth had given the visitors the lead but goals from Becky Galbraith, Kat Smart and Alana Marshall rounded off a fantastic second-half display.
Aberdeen claim first win
FT: Partick Thistle 0-2 Aberdeen
Aberdeen got their first win of the season against fellow promoted side Partick Thistle earlier this afternoon.
After a scrappy first half the visitors came to life with Eva Thomson giving them the lead before Mya Christie secured the points deep into injury time.
SWPL round two
Welcome back for another set of live SWPL action!
You have a choice of watching this afternoon with Hamilton Academical taking on Rangers on BBC Sport Scotland, while Celtic face Glasgow City on BBC Alba and both are available to watch at the top of this page.
We'll also give you updates from Motherwell v Hibernian but first lets bring you news of the earlier results in SWPL1.