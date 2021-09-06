World Cup qualifiers & international friendlies reaction - England, Wales & NI all win

EPA Copyright: EPA

Jesse Lingard gave England an early lead against Andorra at Wembley before three goals in the last 18 minutes saw Gareth Southgate's men secure a 4-0 victory.

Lingard claimed his second while substitute Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot and Bukayo Saka also got on the scoresheet to maintain England's 100% start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

They are top of Group I after five games, five points clear of Poland.