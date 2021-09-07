World Cup qualifiers - England, Wales & NI news conferences

Live
Brazil-Argentina controversy will make clubs 'nervous' to release players says Aston Villa CEO
Former England duo among players' group in Doha
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
John Terry and Michael Owen are among a number of high-profile former international players talking to Fifa’s chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger, about major changes to the international match calendar.
World governing body Fifa and European counterpart Uefa are united in their belief too much football is being played, but have vastly different views about how to address the situation.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino is keen on the idea of a World Cup every two years but this plan is meeting strong resistance from both Uefa and its leading clubs, through the European Clubs’ Association.
Wenger is leading an extensive consultation process and has vowed to include all the game’s major stakeholders.
Former Brazil striker Ronaldo and Germany midfielder Sami Khedira were also among the group Wenger has been speaking to in Doha this week.
The aim, according to Fifa, is to ‘assess the options for change’ to ‘make the game truly global’.
Proposed change would dilute the World Cup - Uefa chief
But Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has rejected the idea of holding the World Cup every two years, saying it would "dilute" the tournament.
Fifa is holding a feasibility study into a biennial men's and women's World Cup following a proposal from the Saudi Arabian football federation in May.
"The jewel of the World Cup had value precisely because of its rarity," said Ceferin.
Speaking in person in front of 160 club representatives at the General Assembly of the European Clubs' Association in Geneva, he added: "Holding it every two years will lead to more randomisation, less legitimacy and unfortunately, dilute the World Cup itself."
Four Asian federations among those who support Fifa proposal
The proposal has received support from four football federations in South Asia, who said it would spur development of the game in the region.
In May, Fifa's congress voted to carry out a feasibility study, and Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka said in a joint statement that they were among the 166 national federations who voted in favour at the congress.
"Four-year gaps for the World Cup is too great – and the window of opportunity too small – to preclude whole generations of talent," read the statement.
"Less than a quarter of current AFC member associations have been represented in almost a century of Fifa World Cup finals in a situation where these tournaments are the real drivers of development."
The Asian Football Confederation is guaranteed four automatic spots and an intercontinental play-off slot in the men's 2020 World Cup alongside tournament hosts Qatar.
Wenger's hope for World Cup and Euros every two years
Meanwhile, there's also been more reaction to Arsene Wenger wanting to see the World Cup and European Championship played every two years.
The ex-Arsenal boss, who is chief of global football development at Fifa, said in March that the four-year wait between major tournaments is too long for players.
Wenger, 71, has previously called for Uefa's Nations League to be scrapped to make room for the move.
"Organise only competitions of meaning," he told beIN Sports. "Kick all the parallel competitions out of the game. People must understand what is at stake and only have games with meaning.
"If you look at the teams in the World Cups usually the average age is 27 or 28. Because the World Cup is every four years there are very few chances to win it again because when they go back to the next World Cup they are 32 or 33. That's why maybe we should organise the World Cup every two years."
'One of the most extraordinary things I've seen in football'
Aston Villa
Aston Villa's chief executive Christian Purslow on Brazil's game with Argentina being abandoned:
"It is a mess. What happened in Brazil on Sunday was one of the most extraordinary things I've seen watching football in all my life.
"I don't quite understand how it happened but it was very regrettable and very damaging to sport, when we had done everything we could to come to an amicable and sensible arrangement with the Argentine FA to enable our players to play in very important games.
"We already have a significant congestion issue with World Cup qualifying games in South America so between now and October I really hope to see a sensible arrangement put in place because nobody wants to see a repeat of what happened.
"That would make any reasonable club executive feel incredibly nervous about releasing players for overseas travel while we are in the midst of this crisis."
Before we bring you the latest on Wales, there's been some reaction today from Aston Villa's chief executive Christian Purslow after Sunday's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina.
The game was abandoned just after kick-off after Brazil's health authorities said Argentina's four UK-based players broke quarantine rules.
Villa allowed Argentine duo Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia to travel to South America, and Martinez started the game along with Tottenham duo Giovani lo Celso and Cristian Romero.
All four players have now been released back to their clubs but Purslow told the BBC's Simon Stone that the controversy surrounding Sunday's game will make clubs "incredibly nervous" about releasing their players in future.
He feels the situation needs to change before the October matches, when, again, South America will host a triple header of qualifiers as they try to catch up on games postponed due to the pandemic.
Good afternoon...
...and welcome to what will be a busy live page on the build-up to the latest World Cup qualifiers.
Scotland are preparing for what midfielder Callum McGregor has described as a "must-not-lose game" in Austria later (19:45 BST).
And Wales, England and Northern Ireland are about to hold news conferences to look ahead to their games on Wednesday.
For the next two hours we'll be bringing you all the latest updates, so grab some lunch and make yourself comfortable.