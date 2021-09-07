World Cup qualifiers - England, Wales & NI news conferences

John Terry and Michael Owen are among a number of high-profile former international players talking to Fifa’s chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger, about major changes to the international match calendar.

World governing body Fifa and European counterpart Uefa are united in their belief too much football is being played, but have vastly different views about how to address the situation.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino is keen on the idea of a World Cup every two years but this plan is meeting strong resistance from both Uefa and its leading clubs, through the European Clubs’ Association.

Wenger is leading an extensive consultation process and has vowed to include all the game’s major stakeholders.

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo and Germany midfielder Sami Khedira were also among the group Wenger has been speaking to in Doha this week.

The aim, according to Fifa, is to ‘assess the options for change’ to ‘make the game truly global’.