Scottish Premiership weekend build-up & preview

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says his side's impressive early season form counts for nothing as they go into a top-of-the-table derby this Sunday. "It’s been a good start but what’s happened in the last six weeks doesn’t really matter," Neilson told the media this afternoon. "It’s all about what happens when it kicks off on Sunday. We need to find a way to win the game. It’s so important for the fanbase, the club and also for the players and their league position. “It’ll be 200 miles an hour. It’s about being up for that battle at the start and then having the composure to go and play. "We’ve got a number of boys that have played in it or played in Dundee or Glasgow derbies, so I expect us to be ready for it.” Neilson also said he expects defender Michael Smith to be available after he suffered a minor injury on international duty with Northern Ireland.
Edinburgh derby will be '200 miles an hour' - Neilson
Hearts v Hibernian (Sun, 12:00)
Hearts v Hibernian (Sun, 12:00)
'He's been outstanding' - Gerrard on McCrorie
St Johnstone v Rangers (Sat, 12:30)
Ex-Liverpool captain Gerrard has also been reflecting on keeper Robby McCrorie's performances and was full of praise for his coaching staff who "stepped forward" while he was in self-isolation.
"We have always had a plan for Robby," Gerrard adds. "To prepare him to one day be a Rangers number one and in the short-term to be one of our main goalkeepers.
"He was outstanding in the last few weeks and this follows on from how he returned in pre-season.
"I am here to manage from the sidelines so I don't want to experience it again. What me so proud was how we all stuck together when we were tested.
"Michael [Beale] and Gary [McAllister] stepped forward tremendously well and the players followed them."
Rangers board 'held strong' - Gerrard
St Johnstone v Rangers (Sat, 12:30)
The Ibrox boss has given his assessment on the transfer window, saying his board have "held strong".
"At Rangers, you always want to keep hold of your best players," he says. "I understand the business side and I was prepared that it may happen.
"This club has had some real healthy bids for players in the last few seasons and the board has held strong as they were below our valuations."
Boyle claims player of the month
Hearts v Hibernian (Sun, 12:00)
Hibs forward Martin Boyle has claimed the Premiership's player of the month for August after netting four goals in as many games.
But all Hibs fans will be caring about is whether their star man is fit for the weekened.
'My job is to bridge gap' - Postecoglou
Celtic v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)
Postecoglou went on to say how he is hoping to "bridge the gap" in coming games.
"I look at that first block of games and we showed we are heading in the right direction," the Celtic manager adds.
"We got knocked out the Champions League and lost some games. That doesn't sit well with me.
"But my job is to make sure through this next phase we bridge that gap."
Kyogo 'optimistic' about getting back - Postecoglou
Celtic v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says Kyogo Furuhashi is "optimistic about working hard to get back" from injury.
While the injury comes as a disappointment, Postecoglou told the media how is pleased with the outcome of Celtic's transfer window
"We had to bring in a fair few players," he says. "It was a bit of a challenge. Every deal we made, a lot of work was behind it.
"We brought in 12 in the end, too many in one window but we needed to do that."
Kyogo reaction...
'I swapped scarves with a Celtic fan' - Jota
Celtic v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)
Might Portuguese winger Jota be the man to fill the void left by Kyogo?
The on-loan Benfica forward was on press duties earlier this week and told the media how he has had a soft spot for the club since he was a kid.
Who replaces Kyogo?
Kyogo out for at least three to four weeks
Celtic v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed forward Kyogo Furuhashi will be out for at least three to four weeks.
The 26-year-old was hurt during Japan's World Cup qualifying win over China on Tuesday.
Kyogo has made an impressive start to his Celtic career, scoring seven goals in nine appearances since signing from Vissel Kobe in August.
Celtic are due to play seven matches domestically and in the Europa League between now and the 3 October.
Celtic v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)
Celtic fans, there has been speculation surrounding your forward Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness after an injury sustained on international duty.
International break has 'helped' Livi - Martindale
Dundee v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)
Livingston travel to face McPake's Dundee tomorrow looking for their first points of the season.
Boss David Martindale says the international break has been beneficial to his side in getting players back fit.
“The couple of weeks without a game has helped," he says. "We’re getting there numbers wise.
"We’ve gone from one extreme to the other. We’ll probably have around three or four players who are available but won’t be in the squad this weekend."
'I can see how Griffiths' game has developed' - McPake
Dundee v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)
Dundee boss James McPake has been pleased with what he has seen from former team-mate Leigh Griffiths on the training ground.
The striker scored in a bounce game with his first touch and may be handed a second debut tomorrow against Livingston.
“I am enjoying working with him," McPake says. "I only knew him as a player in the same team and now coaching him I see how he has developed his game.
“You don’t have the career he has had without learning. At Hibs he was just a really serious goalscorer, a good player, but now I think he can take the ball in and do a lot more."
McPake also confirmed midfielder Charlie Adam is "ahead of schedule" and could return from a groin injury this month.
Dundee v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)
Hedges 'couple weeks away' from return - Glass
Motherwell v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)
Aberdeen manager Glass also provided an update on winger Ryan Hedges.
"Ryan's roughly a couple of weeks away," Glass adds. "But he won't be rushed back.
"He is valuable to us as a player because he offers us a lot and we are looking forward to getting him back on the pitch."
Glass hails Aberdeen squad strength
Motherwell v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)
Aberdeen go to Motherwell tomorrow looking to end a five-game winless run.
Dons boss Stephen Glass confirmed new centre-back David Bates will be available, and he believes his squad is in better shape now than it was at the start of the season.
"There is no doubt this group of players is stronger than when we went into the transfer window," Glass says.
"We have got competition right across the board. If players are not playing well it might be a little while until your opportunity comes back, you can actually sense it in the training.
"The players are trying to be better everyday and it is up to us to mould that into a team that can win games."
Motherwell v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)