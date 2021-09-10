Scottish Premiership weekend build-up & preview

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says his side's impressive early season form counts for nothing as they go into a top-of-the-table derby this Sunday.

"It’s been a good start but what’s happened in the last six weeks doesn’t really matter," Neilson told the media this afternoon.

"It’s all about what happens when it kicks off on Sunday. We need to find a way to win the game. It’s so important for the fanbase, the club and also for the players and their league position.

Neilson was named August's Premiership manager of the month after taking 10 points from the first four games

“It’ll be 200 miles an hour. It’s about being up for that battle at the start and then having the composure to go and play.

"We’ve got a number of boys that have played in it or played in Dundee or Glasgow derbies, so I expect us to be ready for it.”

Neilson also said he expects defender Michael Smith to be available after he suffered a minor injury on international duty with Northern Ireland.