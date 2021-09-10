Scottish Premiership
Live

Scottish Premiership weekend build-up & preview

preview
Live Reporting

Nick McPheat

All times stated are UK

  1. Edinburgh derby will be '200 miles an hour' - Neilson

    Hearts v Hibernian (Sun, 12:00)

    Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says his side's impressive early season form counts for nothing as they go into a top-of-the-table derby this Sunday.

    "It’s been a good start but what’s happened in the last six weeks doesn’t really matter," Neilson told the media this afternoon.

    "It’s all about what happens when it kicks off on Sunday. We need to find a way to win the game. It’s so important for the fanbase, the club and also for the players and their league position.

    Robbie Neilson
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Neilson was named August's Premiership manager of the month after taking 10 points from the first four games

    “It’ll be 200 miles an hour. It’s about being up for that battle at the start and then having the composure to go and play.

    "We’ve got a number of boys that have played in it or played in Dundee or Glasgow derbies, so I expect us to be ready for it.”

    Neilson also said he expects defender Michael Smith to be available after he suffered a minor injury on international duty with Northern Ireland.

  2. Time to get the latest from Tynecatle...

    Hearts v Hibernian (Sun, 12:00)

    Tynecastle
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Let's hear from Hearts boss Robbie Neilson ahead of Sunday's Edinburgh derby
  3. 'He's been outstanding' - Gerrard on McCrorie

    St Johnstone v Rangers (Sat, 12:30)

    Ex-Liverpool captain Gerrard has also been reflecting on keeper Robby McCrorie's performances and was full of praise for his coaching staff who "stepped forward" while he was in self-isolation.

    "We have always had a plan for Robby," Gerrard adds. "To prepare him to one day be a Rangers number one and in the short-term to be one of our main goalkeepers.

    Robby McCrorie
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Rangers keeper McCrorie played his part in a 1-0 Old Firm win last time out

    "He was outstanding in the last few weeks and this follows on from how he returned in pre-season.

    "I am here to manage from the sidelines so I don't want to experience it again. What me so proud was how we all stuck together when we were tested.

    "Michael [Beale] and Gary [McAllister] stepped forward tremendously well and the players followed them."

  4. Rangers board 'held strong' - Gerrard

    St Johnstone v Rangers (Sat, 12:30)

    In the meantime, let's hear from Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

    The Ibrox boss has given his assessment on the transfer window, saying his board have "held strong".

    "At Rangers, you always want to keep hold of your best players," he says. "I understand the business side and I was prepared that it may happen.

    "This club has had some real healthy bids for players in the last few seasons and the board has held strong as they were below our valuations."

  5. Boyle claims player of the month

    Hearts v Hibernian (Sun, 12:00)

    Hibs forward Martin Boyle has claimed the Premiership's player of the month for August after netting four goals in as many games.

    But all Hibs fans will be caring about is whether their star man is fit for the weekened.

    We should hopefully have confirmation from Jack Ross shortly...

    View more on twitter
  6. 'My job is to bridge gap' - Postecoglou

    Celtic v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

    Postecoglou went on to say how he is hoping to "bridge the gap" in coming games.

    "I look at that first block of games and we showed we are heading in the right direction," the Celtic manager adds.

    "We got knocked out the Champions League and lost some games. That doesn't sit well with me.

    "But my job is to make sure through this next phase we bridge that gap."

    Postecoglou
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Postecoglou's Celtic have lost two of their opening four Premiership games
  7. Kyogo 'optimistic' about getting back - Postecoglou

    Celtic v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

    Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says Kyogo Furuhashi is "optimistic about working hard to get back" from injury.

    While the injury comes as a disappointment, Postecoglou told the media how is pleased with the outcome of Celtic's transfer window

    Ange & Kyogo
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Postecoglou (left) will be without Kyogo (right) for at least three to four weeks

    "We had to bring in a fair few players," he says. "It was a bit of a challenge. Every deal we made, a lot of work was behind it.

    "We brought in 12 in the end, too many in one window but we needed to do that."

  8. Kyogo reaction...

    Gary Small: Big blow

    Ruaraidh: Time for Ajeti to get a chance??

    FplTheKilliePie: Congratulations Rangers on winning the league

  9. 'I swapped scarves with a Celtic fan' - Jota

    Celtic v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

    Might Portuguese winger Jota be the man to fill the void left by Kyogo?

    The on-loan Benfica forward was on press duties earlier this week and told the media how he has had a soft spot for the club since he was a kid.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'When I was 11, I swapped scarves with a Celtic fan...'
  10. Who replaces Kyogo?

    Celtic fans, how will you deal with the loss of Kyogo?

    Who comes in to replace the Japan forward while he's out the team?

  11. BreakingKyogo out for at least three to four weeks

    Celtic v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

    Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed forward Kyogo Furuhashi will be out for at least three to four weeks.

    The 26-year-old was hurt during Japan's World Cup qualifying win over China on Tuesday.

    Kyogo has made an impressive start to his Celtic career, scoring seven goals in nine appearances since signing from Vissel Kobe in August.

    Celtic are due to play seven matches domestically and in the Europa League between now and the 3 October.

    Kyogo
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Kyogo (left) suffered the injury against China on Tuesday
  12. Kyogo update incoming...

    Celtic v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

    Celtic fans, there has been speculation surrounding your forward Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness after an injury sustained on international duty.

    We have news on that coming right up from your manager.

  13. International break has 'helped' Livi - Martindale

    Dundee v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

    Livingston travel to face McPake's Dundee tomorrow looking for their first points of the season.

    Boss David Martindale says the international break has been beneficial to his side in getting players back fit.

    “The couple of weeks without a game has helped," he says. "We’re getting there numbers wise.

    "We’ve gone from one extreme to the other. We’ll probably have around three or four players who are available but won’t be in the squad this weekend."

    David Martindale
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Martindale's side have failed to take any points from their first four games
  14. 'I can see how Griffiths' game has developed' - McPake

    Dundee v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

    Dundee boss James McPake has been pleased with what he has seen from former team-mate Leigh Griffiths on the training ground.

    The striker scored in a bounce game with his first touch and may be handed a second debut tomorrow against Livingston.

    Griffiths and McPake
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Griffiths (left) & McPake (right) played together at Hibs

    “I am enjoying working with him," McPake says. "I only knew him as a player in the same team and now coaching him I see how he has developed his game.

    “You don’t have the career he has had without learning. At Hibs he was just a really serious goalscorer, a good player, but now I think he can take the ball in and do a lot more."

    McPake also confirmed midfielder Charlie Adam is "ahead of schedule" and could return from a groin injury this month.

  15. Dens Park it is...

    Dundee v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

    Time's up. Livi fans, you'll have to wait a bit longer.

    Dundee boss James McPake was talking about the man he is leaning on during this week's presser...

    McPake & Griffiths
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Will Leigh Griffiths make his Dundee return this weekend?
  18. Hedges 'couple weeks away' from return - Glass

    Motherwell v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

    Tyrone Smith

    BBC Sport Scotland

    Aberdeen manager Glass also provided an update on winger Ryan Hedges.

    "Ryan's roughly a couple of weeks away," Glass adds. "But he won't be rushed back.

    "He is valuable to us as a player because he offers us a lot and we are looking forward to getting him back on the pitch."

    Ryan Hedges
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Welsh attacker Hedges has been out of the Dons last four games, which they have failed to win
  19. Glass hails Aberdeen squad strength

    Motherwell v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

    Tyrone Smith

    BBC Sport Scotland

    Aberdeen go to Motherwell tomorrow looking to end a five-game winless run.

    Dons boss Stephen Glass confirmed new centre-back David Bates will be available, and he believes his squad is in better shape now than it was at the start of the season.

    "There is no doubt this group of players is stronger than when we went into the transfer window," Glass says.

    "We have got competition right across the board. If players are not playing well it might be a little while until your opportunity comes back, you can actually sense it in the training.

    "The players are trying to be better everyday and it is up to us to mould that into a team that can win games."

    David Bates
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Scotland international & ex-Rangers defender Bates signed from Hamburg at the end of last month
  20. Let's hear from this man...

    Motherwell v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

    Stephen Glass
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Stephen Glass' Aberdeen travel to Fir Park tomorrow
