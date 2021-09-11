Celtic 0-0 Ross County: Listen to Sportsound commentary

Peter Pawlett makes another driving run down the left, knocks the ball through to Ian Harkes whose shot is saved but deflects towards goal, and Joe Shaughnessy has to head off the line.
GOAL Ayr United 2-1 Dunfermline Athletic
Nikolay Todorov
Injury blow for Livingston's Sibbald
Dundee 0-0 Livingston
Injury blow for Livingston. Craig Sibbald leaves the pitch on a stretcher and Odin Bailey comes on. Sibbald seemed to get injured off the ball while Bruce Anderson was having that effort at goal.
CLOSE!
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
David Turnbull sets his sights on goal 25 yards out and drills a low shot towards the bottom-left corner.
But the ball ripples the the wrong side of the near-post netting.
GOAL Ayr United 2-0 Dunfermline Athletic
Cameron Salkeld
GOAL Albion Rovers 1-0 Cowdenbeath
Maxwell Wright
Post update
Dundee 0-0 Livingston
Livingston's first effort at goal is a solid and straight strike by Bruce Anderson that Adam Legzdins collects. The visitors have not had an abundance of possession in attacking areas and Anderson was right to take the shot on.
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
Albian Ajeti, you have to do better there.
A lovely breakaway sees the Swiss striker slipped through and he tries to open his body up Thierry Henry style, but it's a really tame effort straight at Ross Laidlaw.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United
Both sides struggling to get shots on target - none from either side so far.
GOAL Motherwell 1-0 Aberdeen
Kevin van Veen
Kevin van Veen meets Kaiyne Woolery's cross at the back post with no real attempt from Aberdeen's defence to mark him.
Aberdeen go close
Motherwell 0-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen finally manage to create two golden chances in quick succession.
Funso Ojo cannot quite reach a great cross from Jack MacKenzie and then Marley Watkins finds his attempts collected by Liam Kelly from five yards out.
GOAL Peterhead 3-1 Clyde
Russell McLean
CLOSE!
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
Absolutely everything is coming from Jota.
The winger drives at the County defence, plays a one-two with Greg Taylor but lashes a finish from a tight angle over.
McGhee off target
Dundee 0-0 Livingston
Dundee's captain for the day Jordan McGhee tries to take a grip of things with a strike at goal but he gets under it and lets Livingston off the hook. As they used to say, 'get your heel up!'
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
Jota again threatens the County defence as his low ball from the left needs helped behind by Ben Paton otherwise Liel Abda is tapping the ball in.
But, again, the corner comes to nothing.
GOAL Peterhead 2-1 Clyde
Scott Brown
Anderson a driving force
Dundee 0-0 Livingston
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland at Dens Park
Leigh Griffiths has looked lively in the early stages. But it is - and not for the first time this season - young Max Anderson who is again catching the eye for Dundee, a real driving force in the heart of the pitch.
GOAL Inverness CT 0-1 Partick Thistle
Scott Tiffoney
HITS THE WOODWORK
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
Liel Abada drives into the County box but his strike is parried by Ross Laidlaw onto the crossbar.
The home side are really probing at the visitors now.
GOAL Dumbarton 1-0 East Fife
Ross MacLean