Celtic v Ross County
Celtic 0-0 Ross County: Listen to Sportsound commentary

preview
Martin Watt

  1. CLOSE!

    St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United

    Best chance of the game for Dundee United.

    Peter Pawlett makes another driving run down the left, knocks the ball through to Ian Harkes whose shot is saved but deflects towards goal, and Joe Shaughnessy has to head off the line.

  2. GOAL Ayr United 2-1 Dunfermline Athletic

    Nikolay Todorov

  3. Injury blow for Livingston's Sibbald

    Dundee 0-0 Livingston

    Injury blow for Livingston. Craig Sibbald leaves the pitch on a stretcher and Odin Bailey comes on. Sibbald seemed to get injured off the ball while Bruce Anderson was having that effort at goal.

  4. CLOSE!

    Celtic 0-0 Ross County

    David Turnbull sets his sights on goal 25 yards out and drills a low shot towards the bottom-left corner.

    But the ball ripples the the wrong side of the near-post netting.

  5. GOAL Ayr United 2-0 Dunfermline Athletic

    Cameron Salkeld

  6. GOAL Albion Rovers 1-0 Cowdenbeath

    Maxwell Wright

  7. Post update

    Dundee 0-0 Livingston

    Livingston's first effort at goal is a solid and straight strike by Bruce Anderson that Adam Legzdins collects. The visitors have not had an abundance of possession in attacking areas and Anderson was right to take the shot on.

  8. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Ross County

    Albian Ajeti, you have to do better there.

    A lovely breakaway sees the Swiss striker slipped through and he tries to open his body up Thierry Henry style, but it's a really tame effort straight at Ross Laidlaw.

  9. Post update

    St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United

    Both sides struggling to get shots on target - none from either side so far.

    Dundee Utd's Marc McNulty and St Mirren's Jamie McGrath battle for the ball
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Dundee Utd's Marc McNulty and St Mirren's Jamie McGrath battle for the ball
  10. GOAL Motherwell 1-0 Aberdeen

    Kevin van Veen

    Motherwell goal graphic
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    Kevin van Veen meets Kaiyne Woolery's cross at the back post with no real attempt from Aberdeen's defence to mark him.

  11. Aberdeen go close

    Motherwell 0-0 Aberdeen

    Aberdeen finally manage to create two golden chances in quick succession.

    Funso Ojo cannot quite reach a great cross from Jack MacKenzie and then Marley Watkins finds his attempts collected by Liam Kelly from five yards out.

  12. GOAL Peterhead 3-1 Clyde

    Russell McLean

  13. CLOSE!

    Celtic 0-0 Ross County

    Absolutely everything is coming from Jota.

    The winger drives at the County defence, plays a one-two with Greg Taylor but lashes a finish from a tight angle over.

  14. McGhee off target

    Dundee 0-0 Livingston

    Dundee's captain for the day Jordan McGhee tries to take a grip of things with a strike at goal but he gets under it and lets Livingston off the hook. As they used to say, 'get your heel up!'

  15. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Ross County

    Jota again threatens the County defence as his low ball from the left needs helped behind by Ben Paton otherwise Liel Abda is tapping the ball in.

    But, again, the corner comes to nothing.

  16. GOAL Peterhead 2-1 Clyde

    Scott Brown

  17. Anderson a driving force

    Dundee 0-0 Livingston

    Tyrone Smith

    BBC Scotland at Dens Park

    Leigh Griffiths has looked lively in the early stages. But it is - and not for the first time this season - young Max Anderson who is again catching the eye for Dundee, a real driving force in the heart of the pitch.

  18. GOAL Inverness CT 0-1 Partick Thistle

    Scott Tiffoney

  19. HITS THE WOODWORK

    Celtic 0-0 Ross County

    Liel Abada drives into the County box but his strike is parried by Ross Laidlaw onto the crossbar.

    The home side are really probing at the visitors now.

  20. GOAL Dumbarton 1-0 East Fife

    Ross MacLean

