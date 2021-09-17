World Cup qualifying: Hungary v Scotland - build-up to Scots' opener in Budapest

Hungary: Szocs, Kovacs, Turanyi, Szabo, Csiki, Nagy, Vago, Csiszar, Zeller, Vachter, Sipos. Substitutes: Biro, Eros, Csigi, Pusztai, Boros, Olah, Czeller, Nemeth, Csanyi, Kocsan, Szakonyi, Nagy. Scotland: Alexander, McLauchlan, Docherty, Corsie, Beattie, Robertson, Grimshaw, Ross, Hanson, Emslie, Cuthbert. Substitutes: Fife, Cumings, Kerr, Boyle, Thomas, Clark, Arthur, Howard, Westrup, Clelland, Davidson, Arnot.
It's the start of a new era for Scotland's women as they kick off their bid to make the 2023 World Cup with new boss Pedro Martinez Losa at the helm.
First stop is Hungary as the Scots look to get their qualification campaign off to a flyer.
