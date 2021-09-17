Nandor Hidegkuti Stadium
World Cup qualifying: Hungary v Scotland - build-up to Scots' opener in Budapest

preview
BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, BBC Alba

Nick McPheat

  1. LINE-UPS from Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium

    Hungary v Scotland (19:00)

    Hungary: Szocs, Kovacs, Turanyi, Szabo, Csiki, Nagy, Vago, Csiszar, Zeller, Vachter, Sipos.

    Substitutes: Biro, Eros, Csigi, Pusztai, Boros, Olah, Czeller, Nemeth, Csanyi, Kocsan, Szakonyi, Nagy.

    Scotland: Alexander, McLauchlan, Docherty, Corsie, Beattie, Robertson, Grimshaw, Ross, Hanson, Emslie, Cuthbert.

    Substitutes: Fife, Cumings, Kerr, Boyle, Thomas, Clark, Arthur, Howard, Westrup, Clelland, Davidson, Arnot.

  2. The scene is set...

    Hungary v Scotland (19:00)

    Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium is the venue for tonight's qualifier
  4. A new era begins...

    Hungary v Scotland (19:00)

    It's the start of a new era for Scotland's women as they kick off their bid to make the 2023 World Cup with new boss Pedro Martinez Losa at the helm.

    First stop is Hungary as the Scots look to get their qualification campaign off to a flyer.

    Here we go.

