Scottish Premiership weekend build-up

United look to maintain 'upper hand' in derby
Dundee Utd v Dundee (Sun, 12:00)
Tyrone Smith
BBC Sport Scotland
Dundee United boss Thomas Courts says his side are looking to maintain the "upper hand" they have on rivals Dundee in this Sunday's "unique" derby.
"‘Dundee will be well aware that they are without a victory in the league," Courts says. "We probably could easily have been on double figures at this stage which is testament to the way we are playing just now.
"It is not another game, it is a derby, it is important. It is really meaningful for our fans, and ultimately once the game settles down, in those key moments we have to make sure we make them defining moments.
"At times the derby gets overshadowed
between the Edinburgh and Glasgow derbies but, having been to three of them
myself, they are very unique."
Now let's here from the United camp, eh?
McGowan hails Dundee's squad depth
Dundee Utd v Dundee (Sun, 12:00)
Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan was also on media duties, and the 33-year-old says the squad he is currently a part of is the strongest he's seen in his seven-year stay at the club.
"The signing of Leigh [Griffiths] is a massive coup
for the club," he says. "You have got Charlie [Adam] and Jason [Cummings], they are all big game players.
"The
squad depth now is ridiculous. If we get everybody back fit, the players will
be struggling to make the bench and that is testament to the squad that the
manager has built here.
"I have had to sit on the bench in the last
couple of games, but it is a team game."
'We have players than can handle occasion' - McPake
Dundee Utd v Dundee (Sun, 12:00)
Tyrone Smith
BBC Sport Scotland
McPake's Dundee side showed at the end of last season in the play-offs that they are capable of turning it on for the big occasion.
And the Dens Park boss believes that experience will be key for Sunday.
"I think almost everybody has played in some sort of derby," McPake adds.
"Some of my
squad have played in Old Firm derbies, a lot have played in the Dundee
derby, a lot of them have played in massive play-off games for this club
only a few months ago.
"We have certainly got the players that will handle the
occasion, and that is what you need to do in these games."
'We want to break 17-year hoodoo' - McPake
Dundee Utd v Dundee (Sun, 12:00)
Tyrone Smith
BBC Sport Scotland
Dundee boss James McPake says his side go to Tannadice looking to "break a 17-year hoodoo".
McPake's men haven't yet won a league game since being promoted back to the top flight this season, and you get the impression Sunday might just be the perfect day to put an end to that.
"We have not won down there in 17 years, there is the carrot for us," McPake says.
"I think it is hanging
over our heads, we want to be the Dundee team that breaks that. I am not going to stand here and lie."
Kicking off the Sunday action we have the Dundee derby.
United fans won't thank me for bringing this up, but the last time these sides faced off in the top flight a last-minute Craig Wighton goal relegated the Tannadice club to the Championship.
Let's hear from the Dundee camp...
'Things could be so different' - Goodwin
Hibernian v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)
Jim Goodwin's St Mirren - another side still searching for their first league win - are the visitors to high-flying Hibs tomorrow.
The Paisley side are one of five teams without a Premiership victory so far, but the Saints boss believes that may not be the case if his side had not been on the wrong end of recent goal decisions.
“Things could be so different,” said Goodwin. “I am pretty sure every manager out there would say they should have a few more points on the board. I believe we certainly should have.
“The frustration for me is that we have had the ball in the back of the net in each of the last three games and all of them have been disallowed for one reason or the other.
“I am not blaming officials, I am not wanting to get into any controversy with anyone, I am just stating the facts.
“We have a couple of players back from suspension this weekend in Ethan Erhahon and Alan Power, so the squad is a lot stronger going into the game."
Ross gives positive Hibs injury update
Hibernian v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)
Hearts' Edinburgh rivals Hibernian can also jump into top spot tomorrow when they host St Mirren.
The Easter Road side will have Jake Doyle-Hayes and Lewis Stevenson back in the squad and Hibs boss Jack Ross also reported positive progress on long-term absentees Jamie Murphy and Christian Doidge.
"We hope Jamie won’t be as long as expected," Ross says. "We may get him back for the Rangers game before the international break but if not I’d certainly expect him back post-international break.
“Christian is making really good progress. His return timescale-wise has accelerated. The timeline originally was probably the end of the year but we’re now looking at hopefully November."
'Hearts squad is sticking together' - Forrest
Ross County v Hearts (Sat, 15:00)
Hearts go to Ross County tomorrow afternoon with a win potentially taking the club to top spot.
Assistant manager Gordon Forrest says the squad knows what's required to maintain the Tynecastle side's promising start.
“With the additions to the already good group we have got, it now provides good options for us for the starting XI to coming off the bench," Forrest says.
“We have a good group of players, they understand it’s going to take the squad to achieve what we want to try to achieve this season.
“So you can see they are sticking together just now, they are helping each other out. They know they will get their opportunities and when they do get their opportunities, they will produce for us."
Elsewhere on Saturday, both Hearts and Hibs will have the chance to overtake Rangers in top spot for at least 24 hours.
Let's hear from both camps as they prepare for their weekend fixtures...
'European games were a big distraction for us' - Davidson
Aberdeen v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)
St Johnstone are the team travelling to face Calvin Ramsay's Aberdeen tomorrow, and Callum Davidson's side are still searching for a first league win of the campaign.
The Saints boss believes both his side's and Aberdeen's early season European excursions have been a factor in the two teams' inconsistent league starts.
“I’m not making excuses but the European games were a big distraction for us in August," Davidson says.
"It’s hard enough for the bigger clubs to compete Thursday-Sunday, so for a smaller team like St Johnstone it was pretty difficult and some of our players weren’t used to it.
“We’ve got a real tough run of fixtures at the minute. We’ve had Rangers and now we’ve got Aberdeen and Hibs coming up. It’s really difficult.
"I can tell from the way they’ve been in training that the players are desperate to win though. As long as that’s still the case, I’m happy.”
'Ramsay going to be something pretty special' - Glass
Aberdeen v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)
Tyrone Smith
BBC Sport Scotland
Motherwell's most recent victory in their three-game winning streak came against Aberdeen last weekend.
The Dons are six games without a win now, but one of the only bright sparks in that run has been young full-back Calvin Ramsay.
There has been some speculation surrounding the teenager's future this week.
"It is new for him, he is linked with a lot of big clubs,"Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass says.
"But he also plays at a big club and I think Calvin knows where he is. He knows what is good for him at the minute and I think he is such a level-headed boy.
"I am not surprised because he is a top player already and he is going to be something pretty special."
'Well will relish Ibrox challenge' - Alexander
Rangers v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)
Rangers welcome Motherwell on Sunday and Ibrox is expected to be in party mode as the Premiership champions raise their title flag to a sell-out crowd.
But Fir Park boss Graham Alexander is expecting his players to be up to the challenge after a run of three straight league wins.
"If you don’t want to be in these games, you are in the wrong sport," Alexander says.
“You’ve got to relish it rather than be concerned about it. Knowing my players, I think they will relish the challenge.
“We have not bowed in any challenge so far since we came in. We know how tough it will be but we haven’t had an easy game yet and we don’t expect one, certainly not on Sunday.
“The atmosphere will be intense and it has to be handled by everybody on the day, but we have to focus on what we do with and without the ball. If we do that right then we give ourselves the best chance of winning.”
'Kent could miss a few weeks' - Gerrard
Rangers v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)
Ibrox boss Gerrard was forced into withdrawing Ryan Kent on the 70-minute mark after the forward pulled up with an injury.
There is also some concern about striker Alfredo Morelos.
The Rangers manager has given this update at today's press conference.
Following the defeat, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admitted his side are yet to hit top form.
But the former Liverpool and England captain still believes his team has what it takes to get through the group.
"I don't think we've hit top gear yet, I'll openly admit that," Gerrard told BT Sport.
"We only feel the pressure and demands we put on ourselves, we're well aware of what the staff and the club demand.
"There's no criticism of the players today and this week's too important to dwell on this result.
"We can still get out of the group; Lyon came out of Pot 1 and are a good team, but I don't think there was much of a gap in the teams today."
Rangers undone by classy Lyon
Rangers 0-2 Lyon (Thurs)
As for Rangers, Steven Gerrard's side welcomed Ligue 1 Lyon to Ibrox in their group opener.
But the Scottish champions were undone by a stunning first-half goal from Karl Toko Ekambi before James Tavernier's own goal in the second period.
Gerrad's men have now won just one of their five European games this season and have lost four of their 11 games in all competitions this term.
Real Betis 4-3 Celtic (Thurs)
There's no doubt new Celtic boss Postecoglou has improved the side as an attacking force, but there is cause for concern with the backline.
Just one away win in five games so far this season for the Parkhead club and a tricky trip away to Livingston is on the horizon this Sunday.
Celtic fans, how are you feeling heading into that one? Let us know @BBCSportScot...
'McGregor Celtic's biggest miss'
Real Betis 4-3 Celtic (Thurs)
James McFadden
Former Scotland forward on BBC Sportsound
The biggest miss for Celtic was Callum McGregor. Ismaila Soro is nowhere near McGregor's level in terms of intelligence to play the position, quality on the ball, energy, and leadership. It's a huge loss.
The difficulty for Celtic this season is they have had so many defensive partnerships and you need to allow a pairing to grow.
