Scottish Premiership weekend build-up

Dundee United boss Thomas Courts says his side are looking to maintain the "upper hand" they have on rivals Dundee in this Sunday's "unique" derby.

"‘Dundee will be well aware that they are without a victory in the league," Courts says. "We probably could easily have been on double figures at this stage which is testament to the way we are playing just now.

"It is not another game, it is a derby, it is important. It is really meaningful for our fans, and ultimately once the game settles down, in those key moments we have to make sure we make them defining moments.

"At times the derby gets overshadowed between the Edinburgh and Glasgow derbies but, having been to three of them myself, they are very unique."