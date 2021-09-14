Champions League build-up and news conferences

Chelsea begin the defence of their crown against Zenit St Petersburg this evening and manager Thomas Tuchel says the feeling of winning is "addictive".

The Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 in last season's final and are unbeaten in five games this season.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante and winger Christian Pulisic will miss Tuesday's game with ankle injuries - but Kante could return to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

"Nothing is like belief," said Tuchel.

