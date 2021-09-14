Champions League build-up and news conferences

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as England forward Jadon Sancho and World Cup winner Raphael Varane during the summer transfer window, means he has a squad capable of competing on all fronts this season.
"It's up to us to get results and to prove to ourselves that we can win trophies," Solskjaer. "It's the most magical feeling in the world to be part of a winning Manchester United team.
"We've had enough disappointments, that's for sure, and some big moments as well.
"But this team has grown and matured over the last few seasons. That was always the plan [when I came in], we said in three years' time we'd have a squad with experience and quality that could challenge.
"With the ones we've signed it makes it easier to rotate and I've definitely told the team that as well - I do trust all the members of the squad."
Early team news
Young Boys v Man Utd (17:45 BST)
Edinson Cavani will miss Manchester United's opening Champions League game against Young Boys on Tuesday with a "minor injury", but Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the travelling squad.
Uruguay striker Cavani picked up the knock in training in the build-up to Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle.
Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Cavani will be sidelined for a "week or so".
Winger Anthony Elanga, 19, is included in the 22-man squad, alongside 21-year-old goalkeeper Matej Kovar.
'Addictive'
Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg (20:00 BST)
Chelsea begin the defence of their crown against Zenit St Petersburg this evening and manager Thomas Tuchel says the feeling of winning is "addictive".
The Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 in last season's final and are unbeaten in five games this season.
Midfielder N'Golo Kante and winger Christian Pulisic will miss Tuesday's game with ankle injuries - but Kante could return to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.
"Nothing is like belief," said Tuchel.
All you need to know...
The group stage of what promises to be a fascinating Champions League season gets under way this week.
Holders Chelsea are part of an English quartet in the mix, along with last season's runners-up Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.
Intriguingly, the latter will have the competition's record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in their side.
And for the first time, Lionel Messi will play for someone other than Barcelona in the tournament.
But who else will be aiming for glory in St Petersburg in May? Which other players should you look out for? And can we expect another English winner this season?
'Magical feeling'
Young Boys v Man Utd (17:45 BST)
You are what you eat?
Young Boys v Man Utd (17:45 BST)
Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be making some big changes at Old Trafford.
The forward scored two goals on his return on Saturday, but his methods are extending beyond the field.
According to several of the back pages today, the Manchester United players have decided to lay off the puddings at the training ground, after seeing how the 36-year-old feeds his body.
After all, you are what you eat...
'We won't crumble'
'Ronaldo's hungry for more'
Tuesday's back pages
'Afters effect'
Tuesday's back pages
Paper talk
Tuesday's back pages
Big Ears is back
"The Championssssssss..."
The iconic pre-game music will return for the first time this evening, since Chelsea's memorable night in Portugal.
We'll have all of the build-up, plus we'll hear from Messrs Guardiola and Klopp...