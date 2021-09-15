Romelu Lukaku and Jorginho celebrate
Champions League reaction - Chelsea beat Zenit, Man Utd upset by Young Boys

Lingard will bounce back, says Solskjaer

Ben Collins and Harry De Cosemo

  1. Man Utd lose to stoppage-time winner

    Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United

    Jesse Lingard looks disappointed after Young Boys' winning goal against Manchester United
    It's worth noting that despite playing for an hour with 10 men, Manchester United were set to claim a draw in Switzerland... until deep into stoppage time when substitute Jesse Lingard's backpass went straight to striker Jordan Siebatcheu, who turned in the winner.

  2. Rudiger helps Chelsea to clean sheet

    Chelsea 1-0 Zenit St Petersburg

    German defender Antonio Rudiger almost scored a fine solo effort during Chelsea's win over Zenit and also pulled off a timely tackle at the other end.

  4. Bayern brush aside Barca

    Thomas Muller celebrates scoring Bayern Munich's first goal at Barcelona with Alphonso Davies
    It's nice and easy to summarise the rest of Tuesday's Champions League results... European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Juventus both won 3-0 away, everyone else drew!

    Of course, that doesn't quite tell the full story, though. Bayern's win came in the Nou Camp, where a Barcelona side in transition could be set to endure a difficult season.

    The Spanish giants were playing their first Champions League since the departure of talisman Lionel Messi and failed to muster a single shot on target... in the Nou Camp, imagine that!

  5. Lukaku gives Chelsea winning start

    Chelsea 1-0 Zenit St Petersburg

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Chelsea opened their defence of the Champions League with a victory as Romelu Lukaku finally pierced Zenit St Petersburg's stubborn resistance at Stamford Bridge.

    Lukaku, a £97.5m summer signing from Inter Milan, has already demonstrated his goal threat in the Premier League and was on the mark again with his first goal for Chelsea in the competition they won for the second time against Manchester City in June.

    Chelsea were made to work hard as Zenit dug in but manager Thomas Tuchel's side stepped up the pace after the interval, Lukaku breaking the deadlock when he headed in at the far post from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross in the 69th minute.

    The holders deserved the victory but Zenit missed a glorious chance to snatch a point when substitute Artem Dzyuba slid wide from six yards as he tried to turn in Sardar Azmoun's cross late on.

    Romelu Lukaku scores against Zenit St Petersburg
  6. Last-gasp Young Boys winner stuns 10-man Man Utd

    Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United

    Neil Johnston

    BBC Sport

    Manchester United conceded a dramatic stoppage-time goal as they lost to Young Boys despite Cristiano Ronaldo scoring on his Champions League return for the Red Devils.

    Ronaldo, who became the joint all-time Champions League appearance holder on his 177th appearance in the competition, fired United ahead after an exquisite pass from fellow Portuguese Bruno Fernandes.

    United played for almost an hour with 10 men after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's dangerous challenge on Christopher Martins earned the defender a straight red card.

    They looked set to hang on for a point in an entertaining match after Cameroon winger Moumi Ngamaleu's equaliser.

    But a 95th-minute mistake by substitute Jesse Lingard - who had replaced Ronaldo with 18 minutes left - allowed Jordan Siebatcheu to score the winner for the team that had to come through qualifying to reach the group stage.

    Manchester United players speak with the referee after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's red card at Young Boys
  7. Good morning...

    Romelu Lukaku and Jorginho celebrate; Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes react angrily
    ...and welcome to today's live page on the opening night of this season's Champions League group stage.

    Manchester United's campaign began with a frustrating trip to Switzerland, before Chelsea overcame Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge, with summer signing Romelu Lukaku again on target.

    We'll bring you all the reaction plus build-up to Wednesday's Champions League games, as well as Thursday's games in the Europa League.

