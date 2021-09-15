Champions League reaction - Chelsea beat Zenit, Man Utd upset by Young Boys

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

It's nice and easy to summarise the rest of Tuesday's Champions League results... European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Juventus both won 3-0 away, everyone else drew!

Of course, that doesn't quite tell the full story, though. Bayern's win came in the Nou Camp, where a Barcelona side in transition could be set to endure a difficult season.

The Spanish giants were playing their first Champions League since the departure of talisman Lionel Messi and failed to muster a single shot on target... in the Nou Camp, imagine that!