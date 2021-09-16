Live

Champions League reaction - Goals galore as Liverpool & Man City win

Mantej Mann and Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Anfield remains a European fortress for Liverpool

    Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

    Here's a few stats from the game...

    • Liverpool have won their first home game in seven of their last eight Champions League campaigns, dating back to 2007.
    • Jurgen Klopp has lost just one of 13 Champions League group stage matches at Anfield, averaging 2.5 goals per game.
    • Mohamed Salah is now level with Steven Gerrard as the highest Champions League goalscorer at Anfield after scoring his 14th to equalise in the second half.
  2. Twists and turns in end-to-end clash at Anfield

    Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Liverpool had to come from behind to win a Champions League thriller against AC Milan at Anfield.

    Jurgen Klopp's team laid siege to Milan's goal from the start, taking a deserved early lead when former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori deflected a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold into his own net.

    Liverpool, who missed the chance to double their advantage when Mohamed Salah's penalty was saved by keeper Mike Maignan, were stunned when Milan, after being completely outplayed, struck twice in the space of seconds right on half-time to take the lead through Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz.

    Klopp's side regrouped to subject Milan to intense pressure once more after the break and were rewarded for their stirring comeback, Salah making amends for his penalty miss by equalising from close range after 48 minutes when he was superbly set up by Divock Origi.

    And as the traffic became one-way once more with Anfield turning up the volume, Jordan Henderson rifled home his first Champions League goal for seven years in the 69th minute when Milan could only partially clear a Liverpool corner to settle this richly entertaining Group B opening game.

    Jordan Henderson Liverpool
    Jordan Henderson Liverpool
  3. 'Not many better feelings'

    Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

    Jordan Henderson scored his first Champions League goal since 2014 yesterday.

  5. Typical comeback drama as Liverpool beat Milan

    Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

    Istanbul was seemingly on everyone's minds at Anfield as Liverpool met AC Milan last night. Things started so well with Trent Alexander-Arnold's opener, before two quick-fire goals put the visitors ahead st the break. Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson then regained control for Jurgen Klopp's men.

    Liverpool FC celebration
    Copyright: Getty Images
  6. Deja-vu

    Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

    The national press have gone big on events in the red half of Merseyside, so that's where we'll begin.

    In many ways, it felt like we had been here before...

    Klopp
    Copyright: Getty Images
  7. 'Red delight'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
  8. 'Anfield of dreams'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  9. 'Jor dropper'

    Thursday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
  10. 'Comeback kid'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
  11. Paper talk

    Thursday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  12. Good morning

    What a night! The Champions League is certainly back with a bang!

    We had huge drama and excitement across the continent, especially in the north west of England.

    We'll be bringing you all the reaction...

