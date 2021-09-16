Champions League reaction - Goals galore as Liverpool & Man City win

Jurgen Klopp's team laid siege to Milan's goal from the start, taking a deserved early lead when former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori deflected a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold into his own net.
Liverpool, who missed the chance to double their advantage when Mohamed Salah's penalty was saved by keeper Mike Maignan, were stunned when Milan, after being completely outplayed, struck twice in the space of seconds right on half-time to take the lead through Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz.
Klopp's side regrouped to subject Milan to intense pressure once more after the break and were rewarded for their stirring comeback, Salah making amends for his penalty miss by equalising from close range after 48 minutes when he was superbly set up by Divock Origi.
And as the traffic became one-way once more with Anfield turning up the volume, Jordan Henderson rifled home his first Champions League goal for seven years in the 69th minute when Milan could only partially clear a Liverpool corner to settle this richly entertaining Group B opening game.
'Not many better feelings'
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan
Jordan Henderson scored his first Champions League goal since 2014 yesterday.
Typical comeback drama as Liverpool beat Milan
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan
Istanbul was seemingly on everyone's minds at Anfield as Liverpool met AC Milan last night. Things started so well with Trent Alexander-Arnold's opener, before two quick-fire goals put the visitors ahead st the break. Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson then regained control for Jurgen Klopp's men.
Deja-vu
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan
The national press have gone big on events in the red half of Merseyside, so that's where we'll begin.
In many ways, it felt like we had been here before...
Liverpool have won their first home game in seven of their last eight Champions League campaigns, dating back to 2007.
Jurgen Klopp has lost just one of 13 Champions League group stage matches at Anfield, averaging 2.5 goals per game.
Mohamed Salah is now level with Steven Gerrard as the highest Champions League goalscorer at Anfield after scoring his 14th to equalise in the second half.
Anfield remains a European fortress for Liverpool
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan
Here's a few stats from the game...
Twists and turns in end-to-end clash at Anfield
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Liverpool had to come from behind to win a Champions League thriller against AC Milan at Anfield.
'Red delight'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Anfield of dreams'
Thursday's back pages
The Guardian
'Jor dropper'
Thursday's back pages
Metro
'Comeback kid'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Paper talk
Thursday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
What a night! The Champions League is certainly back with a bang!
We had huge drama and excitement across the continent, especially in the north west of England.
We'll be bringing you all the reaction...